Point and Shoot! The Beginner’s Guide To Film Photography

Have you been a top consumer of Fujifilm’s disposable cameras for the past few years and want to step up your film photography game? I see you! That was me a few years ago too!

While the world of film photography can seem very daunting at first and it is easy to feel lost in shutter speeds and exposure, starting out is all about finding the right camera, learning about film, and finding a developer you trust (and can afford)!

Camera Conundrum? Here Are Some Options:

Although using a non-disposable film camera may initially seem intimidating, it doesn’t have to be. They vary so widely in price, style, size, and use that there are almost too many options, but there are many ways to determine which is right for you!

There is the option of buying a new camera, but this can be very expensive and is not always accessible. I subscribe to the idea of buying as few brand-new things as possible, and this extends to my cameras as well. I have purchased all of my film cameras on eBay/ a thrift store for anywhere from $30 to $80. There are of course risks when buying your cameras secondhand; not knowing if they work, getting scammed, broken lenses, and so forth. If this worries you, there is also always the option of going to a photography/ camera store near you where you can physically test out used cameras before buying them.

I have found that eBay is a great place to find cameras for a decent price. My favorite camera for beginners, the Olympus Trip AF 50, cost me only $35 including shipping, and was in perfect condition. I acknowledge that this was lucky and I understand that there can (and, in some cases, should) be apprehension when buying online, and if this is the case, scavenge your local thrift stores, camera shops, and vintage malls. Happy hunting!

In regards to style and size, I would recommend the “point and shoot” camera as a beginner. This style of camera is the easiest for new photographers, especially if you are used to a disposable camera. For me, my point-and-shoot is even less work than a disposable because it self-winds, meaning that there is no cranking necessary! As you get more and more addicted to film photography, there are more advanced styles of cameras to check out, but as a warning, they typically come attached to more advanced price tags!

In terms of the use of the camera, this also applies to a “point and shoot” approach. When you don’t have to worry about shutter speeds and exposure, taking pictures becomes a lot simpler. Invest in an easy-to-use camera that takes nice pictures…sounds simple, right?

Well, it can be tricky to take all of these factors into account, so here are a few cameras that I recommend personally, just in case you’ve gotten sick and tired of my rambling and simply want names: Olympus Trip AF 50/ Trip 500, Canon Prima BF 800, Canon Sureshot 85 Zoom.

Film: What Does 35mm Even Mean? And Where Should You Buy It?

Now, what to put in the camera? It can be confusing to understand what 35mm or 70/65mm film is, and maybe you don’t want to know. The type of film required by a specific model is usually written somewhere on the body of the camera or easily found on Google, but if neither of these options bears fruit, checking in with an expert at the photography shop near you is never a bad idea.

For those who want to know more, Jack Wentworth-Weedon, in his writings for the Science and Media Museum, explains that “35mm film is equivalent to a 5 or 6K digital resolution. 70mm film is closer to 16 or 18K, so when you’re watching 70mm film, it has visual fidelity far beyond that of any digital cameras we use today.”

This pertains both to movies and photography film and is typically represented in the price, as 70 mm film requires a camera specialized for it and the negative that is produced is nearly 3.5 times larger than 35mm. To make things simpler when just starting, I would recommend 35mm film, especially when only shooting photography.

When it comes to light sensitivity or ISO, it is up to personal preference and what you are planning to shoot. Typically I use 200 for color film and 400 for black and white when I am shooting regularly. If I am planning to take a a lot of pictures at night, I would use a higher ISO.

I recommend buying film from Fujifilm, as their product is easy to use and always yields a beautiful result. The brands Kodak and Ilford are also timeless, reliable classics, if for some reason they are more accessible to you! I use Fuji’s 35mm (400) color film and Ilford’s HP5 Plus 35mm black and white film. These brands are all available on Amazon, at your local camera store, or one of my favorite websites, the Film Supply Club.

The Final Step – Which Dark Rooms To Trust

I avoid developing my film at Walgreens or CVS because they are typically very expensive and the quality of the prints/ scans are not good enough for the price. For a disposable camera (about 27 photos typically) you would pay over $20, and the price goes up as the number of prints does. For an average roll of film in a camera (about 36 photos), this amount is unreasonable. Not to mention that it typically takes upwards of a month for your prints to get to you if you develop them at Walgreens, CVS, or Rite Aid. That’s a no from me!

Instead, I like to find a local printing shop that develops film. Not only is this typically much cheaper, but it also supports your small local business! The best of both worlds, in other words. I go to Color Services in downtown Santa Barbara, and for one roll of scans (they send it over email and straight into your Dropbox) I pay $17.50. Not only is it so so much cheaper, it also only takes three to five business days! The quality is also amazing, so I cannot recommend them enough!

If you want to avoid the CVS route but don’t have a local print shop, there are all sorts of online film printing services. All you do is send your film in and they email you the photos! It is super convenient, although sometimes it can be more expensive because you have to pay for the shipping of the rolls. Some of these include The Darkroom, Reformed Film Lab, and The Film Developing Co.

Tips And Tricks

Film cameras are a whole different beast than your iPhone and it can be tricky to figure them out at first. If you’re used to a disposable camera it can sometimes also be a little bit of an adjustment, as the camera does so much more of the work for you!

I would recommend looking up a YouTube tutorial about how to load the film the first few times, as this helps you ensure that you’re not wasting any of it! I also recommend holding the camera up to your ear when rolling the film up to know when to open the compartment that holds the film! If you do this too early it can ruin the photos, as the negatives will turn black when exposed to light, which sucks, speaking from experience.

Most importantly, remember that the best part of film photography is not just how beautiful the photos are, but also the learning process and uncertainty of it all. It forces you to be in the NOW and not get on TikTok after snapping a picture with your phone.

Being confined to fewer photos and not knowing the outcome until they are developed takes the pressure off me, and I know that no matter what my body looks like or if my hair looks bad I will love the photo because it captures a REAL moment. Let film photography be a reminder that not everything needs to be posed and the lighting doesn’t always have to be perfect! HAVE FUN!