Pizza, Pennies, & Girl Power — The Funk Zone’s Lucky Penny

Situated in downtown Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, Lucky Penny is perfectly nestled in a hub of the best stores and restaurants the area has to offer. The small rectangular building that houses the kitchen gleams occasionally in the sunlight, littered with around a hundred thousand real pennies — a tribute to the restaurant’s copper namesake. Inside, the wood-fired oven used to make the artisanal pizzas was custom built in Sicily, making Lucky Penny’s pizzas nothing short of perfection — along with everything else on their locally sourced menu.

Aside from the incredible food and welcoming atmosphere, the Lucky Penny team also sets the establishment apart. Lucky Penny is run by a majority female staff; in honor of Women’s History Month, we connected with the Lucky Penny team to showcase the incredible women behind the slices.

General Manager of the restaurant, Morgan Gray, reflected on navigating her career as a young woman in a male-dominated field. “I’ve learned that success comes from playing to my strengths while balancing adaptability and integrity.” She stated. “Prioritizing self-care and growth allows me to confidently navigate a competitive industry. In the ever-changing world of food and beverage, adaptability is essential — but staying true to my values ensures I embrace change without losing authenticity.”

Morgan works closely with Sherry Villanueva, the founder and managing partner of Acme Hospitality, a company in charge of owning and operating multiple successful restaurants in the Santa Barbara area. Aside from the Lucky Penny, the company oversees The Lark, Pearl Social, Loquita, Helena Avenue Bakery, La Vaquera, Santa Barbara Wine Collective, Notary Public, and La Paloma Cafe, in addition to owning and managing two boutique hotels.

Villanueva has multiple entrepreneurial and volunteer undertakings, and has won multiple awards for her contributions to the community. As someone who has experienced a long and successful career, she shared useful words for women hoping to follow in her footsteps.

“To young women seeking to enter male-dominated fields, my advice would be to trust your voice, stay determined, and surround yourself with others who uplift and empower you.” Villanueva advised, “My journey has been shaped by challenges, which have taught me the importance of perseverance and staying true to my values.”

Both Villanueva and Gray are the reason countless Santa Barbara natives and newcomers gravitate to Lucky Penny. Their hard work shines across the restaurant — just like their iconic pennies.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is creating spaces and experiences that bring people together.” Villanueva affirmed. “At Acme Hospitality, we’re not just building restaurants or hotels — we’re crafting environments where people can connect, celebrate, and create memories. That sense of purpose has been my guiding light, even on the toughest days. I’m deeply grateful for my support network and for building a company rooted in resilience and shared purpose.”

Morgan Gray and Sherry Villanueva, along with the other members of the Lucky Penny team are proof that female-led workforces are creating powerful and successful communities. They provide inspiration (and good food!) to all.

“Most nights, Lucky Penny is buzzing with orders, a line down the street, and a nonstop to-do list—and I take it all on in my favorite hoops and boots. To me, empowerment is about breaking norms, leading with confidence, and staying true to myself.” Morgan concluded. “Running a thriving restaurant in the heart of the Funk Zone while embracing my authenticity has been a beautiful evolution of what girl power means to me.”

In the spirit of Women’s History Month, stop by Lucky Penny to support this woman-owned-and-operated business as well as Her Campus at UCSB! For the month of March, head to the Funk Zone for a Lucky Penny speciality collaboration pie: the Hot Girl Pizza. With housemade vodka sauce, grilled broccolini, fennel sausage, chili, lemon zest, and pecorino, the Hot Girl Pizza is sure to make you feel “lucky girl syndrome” — be sure to mention Her Campus at UCSB for 10% off your order!