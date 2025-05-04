Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts—From DIY to Day Trips

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, finding the perfect gift can feel impossible — especially for the mom who insists she doesn’t need anything. However, this is all the more reason to show appreciation for such an important person, whether through a material gift that she doesn’t even know she wants or through a sentimental hand made gift that is an embodiment of your love. Moms do so much, and this day serves as a reminder of the appreciation for their endless support and care.

Every mom is unique, which is why this guide includes a little something for everyone. From handmade cards to comfy robes, each gift idea is a meaningful way to show both your love and appreciation.

For the Mom who Loves to Craft:

I grew up with watercolors and canvases cluttering the dining room table, and the only thing more precious to my mom than the resulting paintings from her, my little sister, and I was the time we spent making things together. Whether unwinding and creating all together or on her own, for the Mom who loves to craft, there’s a world of opportunity to choose the perfect spark to her next creative endeavor.

A fresh paint set, whether watercolor or acrylic, can kindle so much joy for a creative mom. But sometimes, it’s the tools rather than the paint itself that make the biggest difference. A high-quality set of professional paint brushes can elevate the experience immensely. Low quality paint brushes can’t match the precision and longevity of high quality ones.

If you are looking to branch off from paint specifically, vibrant markers or watercolor pencils are perfect for experimenting with new styles of creating. For the lover of collage or mixed media, Japanese washi tape or vintage stamp sets are a cute and unique gift that she likely has not received before.

For the moms who love to cook delicious food as their form of creative outlet, you could gift a gourmet cooking kit, whether a pre-made basket or one you put together. Another fun idea is a nice wooden charcuterie board (bonus points if served with cheeses and more).

For the mom who needs self care day:

Every mom deserves a break, whether she admits it or not. From slippers she will use for years to nice candles, it’s hard to go wrong with gifts aiming for relaxation.

A robe and slippers set is a timeless self-care gift, and with so many styles out there, you can easily tailor it to your mom’s taste in addition to the season. For cooler months or moms who love all things cozy, opt for a plush, blanket-style robe—my personal favorite is thick and super soft. It even has a hood to make it feel like you are fully enveloped in the comfiest blanket. For the upcoming spring and summer seasons, a lighter satin or thin linen robe could make the post-shower experience on a warmer day luxurious. If it’s her style, get fun with the pattern! To complete the look, add on matching slippers and a silk or weighted eye mask for full relaxation.

Staples in skincare don’t just include moisturizers and serums. A gua sha and jade roller set can be truly life changing. I’m obsessed with my gua sha and see a vivid difference before and after I use it. It’s relaxing, rejuvenating, and is perfect in the morning to feel my best or at night to relax after a long day. It’s proven to improve circulation and stimulate lymphatic drainage. Paired with simple face wash or squalene oil, the massage of the crystal on your face makes for an amazing part of a daily skincare routine.

Self care also includes care of the mind. A beautiful guided journal can be life changing for your mom to incorporate into her morning or nighttime routine. A gratitude journal, or any wellness focused journal, is a great way to invoke intentional thought on the good things in life. By taking a couple of minutes and put feelings into words, journaling is proven to reduce stress, encourage self confidence, and be useful in achieving goals.

Experience based gifts

Most of us have probably heard the classic phrase “I don’t need more stuff” or “all I want for Mother’s Day is family time.” You can satisfy these phrases while also still giving your Mom the perfect gift. By doing some research on shows nearby, you could find a great opportunity for some time together at a variety of events— from motivational speakers to band shows in the area. One of my personal favorites is making a day trip that might not have happened for a long time if it wasn’t for Mother’s Day. By planning a small road trip or even local getaway, a day at the beach, a full itinerary at a cute town nearby, or even a long hike can be not only a celebration of your mom but a memory that lasts a lifetime.

If your mom enjoys wine tasting or crafting the perfect cocktail, an experience led by professionals could be the perfect gift. Santa Barbara is known for not only its wine but its beautiful vineyards too. Next time she is in town, make a reservation for a wine tasting tour for her and a guest. If mixology is more her style, then booking a class to dive into cocktail making could be both a learning experience and a good time.

Sentimental ideas

You don’t have to spend money to give a gift that she will love. After all, love is the reason any of the gifts are given, the driving force behind the holiday. Pouring effort into a hand made card is a great way to bring this to life. From making flowers out of paper to baking her favorite sweet treat, the thought really is what counts. Handmade gifts in replacement of an expensive gift are especially understandable coming from a college student. One of my favorite things to give both growing up and now is coupons. Not the grocery store kind, but hand made paper ones that have ideas like Breakfast in Bed, Grocery Shopping Run, Picnic Made and Packed, among others. These are gifts of service that can double as quality time.

Whether you splurge or keep it simple, the best gifts are the ones that come from the heart. Celebrate your mom in a way that makes her feel truly seen and appreciated on this special day, because she deserves that and so much more.