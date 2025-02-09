Partner-Specific Gift Ideas To Ease Valentine’s Anxiety And Let Love Ensue! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

There’s nothing wrong with your typical flowers and chocolate for Valentine’s Day. That being said, if you want to get your partner something special and can’t wait until a birthday or anniversary to roll around, then February 14th is the perfect opportunity to spoil them! Gift-giving doesn’t come in one-size-fits-all, so here is a list of specific categories and related recommendations to help spark some creative presents!

For the bougie on a budget partner

The trick here is to find a gift that is affordable, yet feels expensive. The best way that I have found to achieve this is to discover a small item that someone enjoys and find an elevated version of it. For example, if your partner has a big trip coming up, and they have been using the same toiletry bag for years, one item you could give them could be a sleek small leather bag filled with some travel-sized goodies! Hint: check out Etsy for this! Additionally, anything monogrammed makes even the smallest keychain all that much more grand.

For the Adventurous couple

Not all gifts have to be physical! Some of the best gifts I’ve received have been the gift of experience. If you and your partner love being active together, look into close sporting events or reserving permits for that camping spot you have been talking about checking out for so long. These types of gifts are great because 1) You can buy them at the last minute and more importantly, 2) It gets your partner excited about something that is going to happen in the future! Feel free to get creative with the gift presentation.

For the “first valentines as a couple” couple

How romantic! As a new duo, this first 14th together is even more special. I say, take advantage of the long weekend and plan a bit of a staycation right here in Santa Barbara. Dating in college means you both most likely have roommates, so booking a hotel together for the night and having some quality time might just be the perfect gift. We are so lucky to have this lovely sunny city as our neighbor, so join the flock of lovebirds traveling from far and wide to enjoy it! If you can’t find a reservation, consider stopping by Whole Foods and picking up the ingredients for a charcuterie board of just your favorite things to enjoy in your room.

For the last-minute gift giver

If you are reading this article, chances are you have realized too late that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If so, don’t stress because I am here to save you. One fun and festive event that is happening locally is the Isla Vista Community Outreach Committee‘s Tokens of Love celebration on February 13th at the Pardall Center. At this event, chocolates, handmade cards, and flowers are promised to all attendees. This is a great opportunity to support local events and pick up a gift to make someone feel special! This holiday is about making someone feel loved, so handmade gifts are never a bad idea.

Disclaimer: All relationships are different, so the best piece of advice I can share with you is to communicate expectations for this holiday before it happens. For my partner and me, we have a lot of other celebrations around the 14th, so we typically opt for splurging on a nice dinner on Valentine’s Day! I hope these specific guides help you celebrate each other — at any time of year!