Paris Fashion Week: Trends & An Uncovered History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Paris fashion: effortlessly couture. Paris has long been known for its fashion, but what many don’t know is how Paris Fashion Week came to be.

paris fashion, an uncovered history

In the late 19th century, designers like Charles Wroth and Paul Poiret wanted to find a way to take their fashion-forward ideas off the page, out of the studio, and into action. This led them to throw lavishly decorated balls, encouraging socializing and dressing in finery. At these balls, the artists would debut their new designs. As designers became more famous, these “balls” turned into showcases. Designers would present collections on models at events with only buyers, clients, and important personnel. Instead of being social events, these showcases turned into highly exclusive events to keep designs secretive.

Fashion shows like these didn’t become regulated until after the Second World War. After the war, the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture instated a rule that all couture houses were required to seasonally present 35 night and day pieces.

Paris was growing apprehensive regarding the United States fashion. New York was growing as a leading character in the fashion industry, becoming a stark competitor for the image of Paris as the capital of fashion. However, the rise of Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Dior in Paris led to an abundance of creative new designs that simply could not be competed with.

The debut of Paris Fashion Week

The first Paris Fashion Week opened in 1973 and debuted in an interesting way. The fashion show opened with a Fashion battle at the Palace of Versailles. This show pitted five big-box French designers against five unknown Americans. This “fight” was meant to channel the growing tensions between New York City, as a growing player in the fashion industry, and Paris.

Designers like Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, and Pierre Cardin competed against American designers like Anne Klein. This battle was nothing short of spectacular, incorporating “rhino-led caravelas and Cinderella-style pumpkin coaches”, putting magic onto the fashion stage. Although Paris had the history, ambiance, and ongoing title of being the fashion capital of the world, it is widely acknowledged that the Americans were the winners of this battle.

2026 fashion week: What’s the rundown?

Throughout the years, Paris Fashion Week has seen feathers, sparkles, carousels, fountains, and strobe lights. In 2026, however, stage and outfit designers centered themselves towards elegant sensuality. Previous years also saw a movement towards unstructured clothing, clothing that moves with the model. However, this year, the focus was on tailored silhouettes. These silhouettes showcase the form of the clothes, creating an intimate reality on stage.

The use of textures was also prominent this year from designers like Yves Saint Laurent. Yves Saint Laurent made use of velvet and lace to add dimension to the looks. Both these materials, once again, add the casual sex appeal to the runway, alluding to the overall theme of unintentional seduction.

Lastly, this year saw a large movement towards nature-themed backgrounds and outfits. Designers like Louis Vuitton implemented mountain-themed outfits with models traversing a fake mountain range as they walked on stage. This fashion-forward return to nature did not stop there. Dior implemented natural floral elements into their stage, revolving around a central floral piece. Models complemented this natural centerpiece perfectly, decked on in embellished floral gowns and two-piece sets.

Overall, Paris Fashion Week’s history is remarkable. Each year’s fashion trends reflect the political, economic, and social state of the world. This year, the return towards elegant sensuality and nature-based themes speaks to the growing nuance of the fashion world.