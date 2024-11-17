PARAMORE AND THE SUPPOSED RESURGENCE OF EMO ROCK

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Paramore and Emo Rock are back– or are they? Paramore is a classic American Rock Band founded in 2004 and their influence on Pop has been tremendous since their beginnings.

They are pioneers of the 2000s Alternative/Indie Style that influenced modern artists today. Pitchfork mentions that, “the beloved pop-punk band — and especially its leader, Hayley Williams — is currently inspiring everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Willow Smith.” Paramore has an angsty and emotional style that many describe as Emo.

Emo Rock Resurgence

One might say that in 2024, there has been a resurgence of this “Emo” genre of music that was popular at the time. The Atlantic describes that, “The pop-cultural vibes of the past few years have been confused and chaotic, but one story line is clear: the mainstream return of emo.” So what is emo?

Masterclass describes emo as “a subgenre of punk rock, indie rock, and alternative rock music defined by its heavy emotional expression.” It is rebellious and vulnerable, characteristics that Paramore has always displayed even now.

However, Emo Rock’s influence and Paramore’s example has influenced pop across decades, bridging the gap between genres. Since bands such as Panic! At The Disco, My Chemical Romance, and Evanescence are being brought to the forefront in the media today, this doesn’t dismiss the fact that people have enjoyed and connected with the genre for years until now.

Recent News For Paramore

Last year, the band released a new studio album titled “This is Why” which explored new subjects of social modernity while also reminding listeners of the timeless talents and lyricism of the group. Nylon states that the album, ‘“This Is Why” presents a scathing critique and bitterly fatalistic outlook at the turmoil the last few years have wrought.’

Also, in terms of recent news in Paramore: a recent Tik Tok trend features the 2004 song “The Only Exception.” The trend originated with a creator slideshow where it showed their sister listening to Paramore at 21, and the creator listening to Paramore at 7. This video inherently comments on the relatability that Paramore possesses across ages and across decades.

What Makes Paramore Timeless?

First of all, Haley Williams has always been cool. She’s rocked orange dyed hair and tear stained makeup for years. She can belt amazingly, energetically dance on stage and has this magic relatability for a lot of people.

She connects with both young people feeling grief and out of place, but also for older people who are reminiscing or still feeling the affects of living in a society that is bound to make them feel like misfits.

“The Only Exception” Bridge is receiving a lot of appreciation right now across media platforms. The online sound which showcases these lyrics (presented by Genius):

I’ve got a tight grip on reality, but I can’t/

Let go of what’s in front of me here/

I know you’re leaving in the morning when you wake up/

Leave me with some kind of proof it’s not a dream, oh/

… is being used to bring connections between people by reflecting on select experiences. Genius decodes the lyrics by explaining that, “Here, there’s still a tension between her desire to cling to reality and the fact of her love. She won’t completely ignore the experience she’s had with love in the past.”

The song represents nostalgia and reflection but also looking towards the future. Feelings of uncertainty and moving forward not knowing what will happen is universal.

So, the conclusion is that Paramore is timeless because it connects people to their pasts. Even if they are singing about what they are feeling now, it still resonates later on because it bookmarks important memories that everyone experiences in their lives; heartbreak, love, longing, hesitating, and accepting what is in front of them.