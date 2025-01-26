The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this last month of the year, the-long awaited Spotify Wrapped was finally released. I, like everyone else, was eager to reminisce on the different stages of 2024 that various artists sang me through. As I scanned my top songs, artists, and podcasts, I was slightly alarmed at (and also proud of?) my number of minutes listened. I’ve practically had a soundtrack to my life these first few months of school.



Yet, when I think about my daily routine, I’m not surprised at all. When I’m doing laundry, cleaning, or washing dishes? My favorite podcast or YouTube channel is on in the background. Biking or walking to class? There’s no doubt that my one working AirPod is in. Studying? Noise-cancelling headphones are flooding anything from classical music to rain sounds into my ears. In the car, I could be ten minutes late to wherever I’m driving but will still wait for my Bluetooth to connect before stepping on the gas.

There’s certainly no such thing as listening to too much music. But, lately I’ve noticed that I fill every silent moment by blasting some kind of noise into my head. It’s like I can’t be left alone with my thoughts. Instead of getting whatever it is I am working on done faster, I sometimes find myself feeling overwhelmed. In the case of studying, I can’t think clearly with the music, but my thoughts wander too much without it. It’s almost as if I’m dependent on that stimulation to start focusing, but then it’s too distracting for me to get anything done!

To top it off, after a long day of overstimulation, I spend my last minutes before sleep scrolling mindlessly on my phone. Why is it that even though we’re desperate for peace in a busy college schedule, we can’t take advantage of the mental breaks where they already exist?

Although it’s much more enjoyable doing menial tasks like housework or making flashcards while listening to music or a podcast, I find that during stressful and hectic times like finals, I get caught up in this cycle of needing to have constant entertainment. At the end of the quarter, there simply isn’t the time for a break like sitting down and watching a movie. I’m scared to face my screen time, but with however much time I waste a day on my phone, I probably could well afford to replace that with a movie night. And that’s actually something I’d enjoy and feel rested from!

Committing to an actual break with a long to-do list and looming exams ahead seems impossible, so instead I scroll away little by little throughout the day. Because I never really take a real break, I fill every moment with some sort of background noise. Rather than rest, though, this just overwhelms me more.

When I notice that the hosts of my favorite podcast are starting to bug me or that I’ve been overplaying my favorite albums, it’s usually a sign that I’m accustomed to the constant stimulation and need a real break. Taking time to actually rest can be difficult, but it’s an investment in the time you have throughout the rest of the day that actually has the potential to be productive. Without this, that time will probably go to some habit of procrastination anyway. So, it’s more beneficial to take an enjoyable break than reach the point of exhaustion, unable to put off tasks any longer.

To help break this cycle of feeling overwhelmed, what I find helpful is to do a small part of my daily routine in complete silence. This sounds so simple, but even a bike ride without music is a very rare occurrence for me. Just ten minutes of refreshing, peaceful silence not only clears my mind but starts my day in a way that isn’t dependent on entertainment. And, when I hit play on Spotify again on my way home from class, I’ll enjoy my soundtrack that much more.