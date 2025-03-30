No Internship? No Problem: Four Alternatives for a Productive Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Internship” is definitely one of the scarier words heard floating around in conversations this quarter. If you’re entering spring without one while it seems like everyone else has landed their dream position, panic might start to set in. Before telling yourself your summer has already gone to waste months away from what I still consider the best time of the year, there are so many ways to have a rewarding and productive summer that aren’t internships!

(Just) Summer Jobs

So you’ve decided to make use of your summer by working and saving money… But why is finding a minimum-wage job nearly as challenging as finding an internship? Most employers aren’t looking for temporary help, and if they are, it might not even align with your summer schedule (thanks, quarter system).

By applying specifically to seasonal and temporary jobs, you’ll narrow your applications down to jobs that are sure to consider you, rather than going on yet another application spree. And while job search platforms like Indeed seem to provide an abundance of available positions, these applications will usually result in you getting ghosted by the employer. To make sure you have a person on the other end of your resume, it’s far more effective to reach out via email, phone, or walk-in with a paper copy in hand. But first, brainstorm where exactly you should apply in order to get hired for just a short amount of time and make use of your summer!

Think about what events happen in your area over the summer… County fair? Convention? Sports tournaments? If you’ve applied to (and worked) enough random jobs as I have, you’d be shocked at how many small roles go into the making of these events, from merchandise sales to concession stands to setup and breakdown. While these gigs may only last a few days or weeks, they often pay above minimum wage in hopes of drawing in employees to work for such short amounts of time.

Some reliable temporary jobs to look for in your area might be working as a summer camp counselor, at a country club or an ice cream shop, or as a lifeguard, babysitter, or dogwalker. While the last two take a bit of networking and building relationships with families to land, the others are tried and true workplaces for hiring seasonal workers. Likely, these kinds of jobs will have plenty of young people working, making for a fun and social work environment!

Make Yourself More Employable

If you’re looking for a job that’s more relevant to your professional goals, consider working toward a certification that can help you land one! If you’re aiming to work in medicine, you could start working on getting your Pharmacy Technician Certification now and work at a pharmacy over the summer, or start completing CPR, First Aid, and training certifications and spend your summer out in the sun working as a lifeguard!

To search for other skills, there are endless (free!) options available online. Check out Coursera, edX, and Linkedin Learning (access through the UCSB Learning Center is free!) for a wide variety of skills and certifications that can boost your resume and help you move along the path toward your specific career goals.

School Doesn’t Have to End…

There’s a reason this isn’t a trimester system. Summer quarter is a great time to get ahead in classes, whether that’s General Education requirements, progress on a double major, or simply making sure you’re on track for graduating. Whether online or on campus, UCSB’s summer course offerings certainly aren’t the only options. Try looking for options at your local California Community College or CSU campus! Outside institutions like Santa Barbara City College offer far more opportunities beyond classes, including Certificates in Achievement or Skills Competency Awards in a variety of specialized subjects.

Work for Your Community (AKA Volunteer!)

If your willingness to work just about any internship brought you to apply for unpaid positions (been there!), you can certainly put some time toward a volunteer position that both suits you and brings a positive impact to your community. Volunteering is an excellent way to get professionally involved in your desired field, and websites like Volunteer Match and Idealist can help match you with a nonprofit.

Even though it seems like an organization can never have too many volunteers, don’t be fooled! Especially if you’re planning on volunteering at a hospital, spots may be competitive, so spring quarter is a great time to start reaching out to organization leaders.



Remember, all hope is not lost! While you might be feeling behind without an internship for the summer, if you start now, you’re ahead of the game for all the other opportunities out there. Even without an internship, both you and your resume can feel complete this summer!