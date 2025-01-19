The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looks like we’re approaching yet another new year. Like many of you, I have a folder in my notes app of random resolutions from the beginning of this year. Surprise! I didn’t stick to my resolutions. But here’s the twist: I’m not disappointed in myself. Why? Because I’ve grown in so many ways that a list cannot predict.

I made some incredible new friends while growing out of old ones. I deepened the relationships in my life that truly matter. I’ve hit new fitness and nutrition goals, plus I even picked up a new sport along the way. I ran for an executive position in my sorority, and got more involved than I could have ever imagined. None of these things were on my list, but I stayed along for the ride and made the best of the opportunities I was given.

ditch the list

I’ve come to the realization that New Year’s resolutions are… stupid. Don’t hate me for this one. I too have made my lists year after year. But the funny thing is, these lists have never made me feel good about myself. The words stare back at me, telling me to workout more, drink more water, reorganize my closet, and so on. I keep up with the tasks for about a month, and then shove them to the back of my mind when the year gets busy again, feeling bad about not keeping up with the list.

This year though, I’ve realized that resolutions don’t always work. I needed to grow into the habits I wanted to keep up with. It’s okay to go slow. I tend to take time on the things I care most about. So why would I ever rush the process of becoming the best version of myself? I understand the impatience, or lack of attention span. I know the results are never seen immediately, or even a month in. But, by taking it slow, I’ve been able to look at myself this past December and think, Wow, I’m doing what I told myself I would. I am actually sticking to my word, and taking the long route.

slow and steady

In the past, I’ve tried to alter my entire life just to feel “changed.” In reality, I never changed at all by doing that. Improving throughout the year has been most productive for me. Going to the gym is a great example. I wanted to go to the gym more this year. Three times a week was my initial goal. I started with a small goal not because of a lack of motivation, but because I didn’t want to burn myself out. Over time, three days turned into four, which then turned into five. On luckier weeks, I will get 6 days of exercise in. I grew into my goal, and for that I am proud of myself.

The most important thing to consider about “burnout” when chasing goals is the possibility for change. I got sick of the gym after a while. It was hard knowing the end of every day would be at the same place doing the same things. So, I decided to exercise in other ways throughout the week while still meeting my goal. I went surfing once a week with my boyfriend. Other days I would go on a hike or a long walk on the campus trails. After these small changes, I was happy to return to the gym since it was not where I would be the next day.

New Year’s resolutions are unrealistic. You cannot renovate your life in a day. The key is to stay patient and acknowledge what you’ve accomplished over time. Going into this New Year, I hope to explore the bounds of my patience, and stay ever-changing.