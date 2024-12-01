The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Usually, scanning the table at Thanksgiving makes me feel like a kid at a candy shop with no money. Stuffing? Gluten. Bread rolls? gluten. Any pie? Gluten. Over the years, I’ve been forced to admit that my favorite part of a Thanksgiving feast is the cranberry sauce. I stand by that point, but it does truly show how limiting the holiday can be for anyone who is gluten-free.

After every holiday dinner with family, each Friendsgiving, or simply a festive meal, I’ve gained some experience through the years. With the holiday approaching, I have a few tricks up my sleeve to make sure I can enjoy Thanksgiving without feeling left out. Whether you’re hosting or attending as a guest, being gluten-free at Thanksgiving doesn’t mean settling for just cranberry sauce anymore. Here’s how I’ve turned what was once a day of disappointment into one of indulgence.

Gluten-Free Stuffing

Considering stuffing consists of bread, one alternative is simply using gluten-free bread when creating the stuffing. One brand that makes good gluten-free bread that would work for this could be the Canyon Bakehouse heritage bread. However, if you’d rather not have to make the stuffing yourself, there are other options as well. Trader Joe’s has a Gluten Free Stuffing Mix that uses non-wheat flour. This includes rice flour, brown rice flour, tapioca flour, and potato flour.

Additionally, there are items such as Aleia’s Gluten-Free Savory Stuffing. This one is also dairy-free, soy-free, corn-free, and Kosher. Mom’s Place Gluten Free has a similar stuffing called the Gluten-Free Sensational Stuffing Mix, which is dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free, and corn-free. I’ve actually grown to prefer gluten-free stuffing over its counterpart!

Gluten-free bread rolls

Being gluten-free doesn’t damper my life too much, but sometimes I do miss what bread once tasted like. I cannot describe how many times I’ve ordered avocado toast at a restaurant that offered a “Gluten-free bread” option and received some atrocities. One time I got what was supposed to be bread but was truly a million seeds stuck together. For that reason, finding good bread rolls for Thanksgiving is only more important to me.

Even though their heritage bread is great for making stuffing, I strongly advise against Canyon Bakehouse’s brioche-style rolls. I’ve tried them and I echo others in the gluten-free community when I say they are not good. On the other hand, Mariposa Baking Company’s Dinner Rolls are incredible. I had these for the first time years ago and I still think about them. Additionally, they’re vegan, dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, sesame-free, and soy-free.

Gluten-free pies

As someone who usually prefers savory over sweet, I do have a soft spot for a holiday pie. You name it and I’ll want it, whether it be pumpkin, pecan, apple, or anything else. I find Mariposa Baking Company’s Pecan Pie to be incredible, however it is on the pricier side. If you’d rather just find a gluten-free pie crust, Wholly Gluten Free’s pie shells have pretty good reviews.

If you’re looking to even make your gluten-free pie crust from scratch, this recipe for a Cream Cheese Pie Crust by Chef Alina sounds like an incredible option too! Whenever I feel like having something sweet on Thanksgiving but don’t have any gluten-free pies, I know I can always count on a sweet potato casserole. There are even versions online that include maple pecans!

Gluten-free dishes

Sometimes I would rather come up with an entire dish that doesn’t need wheat in it. Some of my choices include most cornbreads, with favoritism to a rosemary cornbread. I also will never pass up the opportunity to showcase a charcuterie board. I love including goat cheese, dates, grapes, and prosciutto. I know this one may be controversial, but I look forward to having roasted Brussels sprouts. With the right seasoning and salty flavors, I think Brussels sprouts can truly elevate a dish as a nice side.

Alongside cornbread and charcuterie boards, I love the inclusion of more fresh and vibrant dishes. This can as as simply as a mixed greens salad with cranberries and candied walnuts or roasted carrots with a drizzle of honey. As someone who loves quinoa, I think a delicious plate could even be a quinoa salad with pomegranate seeds, feta cheese, and a citrus vinaigrette. These different dishes offer balance to the palette when served with denser foods, such as proteins or mashed potatoes, and ensure that gluten-free guests (and everyone else) have an abundance of flavors and textures to savor.

Thanksgiving for someone who’s gluten-free might require more planning, but it’s worth it to see a table full of options you can freely enjoy. If you find the right substitutions and a willingness to try new things, this holiday can be just as delicious as ever. Moving forward, your plate can be full of dishes that bring life back into the meal, rather than having to settle for just a few sides and proteins.

Who knows? You may notice friends and family who aren’t gluten-free trying to grab some of your alternatives, I know I’ve witnessed it!