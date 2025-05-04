My Period Journey

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

I got my first period when I was thirteen years old. At the time, it felt like proof that I was growing up, and I was so excited to finally become a woman. Even videos like First Moon Party and Camp Gyno made getting your period seem like a milestone — something lighthearted and empowering.

A First Moon Party celebrates the first menstrual cycle.

Aside from the occasional cramp and pimple, everything seemed normal at first. However, I had no idea that my relationship with my period would go on to play such a defining role in my life.

NOTICING CHANGES

Once I turned fifteen years old, I began to notice some big changes in my body. I rapidly gained weight without any major changes to my lifestyle, and my period became irregular. (For reference, that whole year, I got my period maybe a total of four times).

According to Cleveland Clinic, irregular periods can result from many different things. So, I decided to go to my doctor, and after some tests, I was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, otherwise known as PCOS. PCOS is a hormone imbalance that can cause irregular periods, acne, weight changes, and other symptoms that make managing your cycle feel difficult.

My doctor encouraged me to try losing weight to regulate my periods naturally so I wouldn’t need to rely on birth control to manage my symptoms. I changed my routine, such as working out and making healthy eating choices, eventually losing weight. To my relief, my periods started coming back on a more regular schedule.

But the relief was short-lived.

STILL GOING THROUGH CHANGES

Once my cycle returned, my periods were no longer manageable like before. They were heavy, exhausting, and intensely painful. When my period came, I was basically bed-bound for a week. I missed school, skipped work, and felt trapped in a body that refused to cooperate with me.

I tried everything — painkillers, heating pads, teas, rest — but nothing made a real difference. It felt like I was expected to push through it, but I physically couldn’t.

Last fall, things took another turn: I was diagnosed with anemia after experiencing severe vertigo for weeks. Anemia occurs when you don’t have enough healthy red blood cells or hemoglobin to carry oxygen throughout your body, making you feel dizzy and weak.

Again, there are many different causes of anemia. In my case, the culprit was my period. That’s when my doctor told me that I needed to go on birth control to prevent further health complications.

IS IT OVER NOW?

There are so many different kinds of birth control, ranging from the pill, the shot, IUD, and more. I wasn’t sure what would work best for me, but I chose the pill since it seemed like the easiest option to stop if I had any harmful side effects. There was an adjustment period at first, but after a few weeks, my body settled, and I stopped getting my period altogether.

Not having my period has been the best thing ever for me. I don’t feel constantly light-headed or tired anymore, and my period no longer puts my life on hold. Not-so-fun fact: I hadn’t been on a vacation or celebrated a holiday without being on my period in years. Now, not having to adjust my plans around it has been freeing.

PCOS isn’t curable, and I’ll always be managing its symptoms, but birth control has made a huge difference for me. That said, my experience isn’t universal — only you know what’s best for your body, and it’s important to listen to it.

There’s still a stigma and silence around talking about periods and reproductive health, but I share my story here because I know how isolating it can feel to deal with these issues alone. It is my hope that by being open, I can help someone else feel seen, supported, and empowered to take control of their own health.