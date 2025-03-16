Music To My Ears: Enhancing Your Life With Music!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

As the weather changes and the rainy days take over UCSB, it’s important to understand how we can use music to shift our mood so that the blue days don’t make us blue! Many of us listen to music daily, which has a massive impact on our everyday lives, even if we aren’t fully aware of it. Music affects us, whether it’s on the way to class, while doing our work, or getting ready in the morning or for a night out, so it’s essential to learn how we can use music to our advantage.

PSYCHOLOGY OF MUSIC

Studies have shown that music reduces anxiety, blood pressure, and pain and even improves sleep, mental health, and mood. Music can also help people learn new things, especially when exposed to it as children. Music is so powerful because it stimulates our minds and activates almost every part of the brain. This can help strengthen brain pathways and networks, such as those that contribute to our well-being, learning, and happiness. Listening to music releases neurochemicals important to our brain function, such as dopamine, cortisol, serotonin, and oxytocin, all of which contribute to feeling pleasure and connecting with others. Just like it is important we exercise our body, our brain deserves the same type of stimulation, and music is an amazing and fun way to achieve that.

WHY MUSIC TYPE MATTERS

To gain all the benefits of listening to music, you need to consider the type of music you listen to. I love listening to sad music, so it pains me to say this, but we have to be careful of how much sad or angry music we listen to. This is because music correlates to our moods and emotions, so even if you weren’t sad or angry before, you might start to feel those emotions while you listen.

Listen to music that matches the mood you desire to have. For example, I listen to a high vibration playlist in the morning when I have my long class days; this sets me up for a good day and energizes me, whereas I would have a very different experience if I listened to my sad playlist while getting ready for the day. The same idea goes for when I want to feel a different emotion, like if I am frustrated and want to scream, so I listen to a playlist that helps me process my frustrated emotions.

Many people love music because it validates their feelings and helps them have an emotional release, but it is essential to know yourself and what music you pair emotions with to regulate it properly. Being intentional with the music you are listening to and the situations in which you are listening can enhance your overall music listening experience.

ROMANTICZING YOUR LIFE WITH MUSIC

Music is incredible in how it can shift our emotions and make us feel like we are in a movie. I love listening to music as a way to romanticize my life. I think we’ve all had that moment in the car where we stare out the window with our music blasting in our headphones because music can make us all feel like we are the main character. One of my favorite ways to romanticize my life with music is to play it while walking! Whether it’s on campus, on the beach, downtown, or in a city on vacation, if I’m by myself, my music is playing. I also love listening to music while I work out because it makes the workout much more fun. Upbeat music is also proven to give you energy, and when you combine it with an aerobic activity, you will achieve the maximum health benefits. One of my favorite aerobic activities, other than walking, is dancing. You’d be surprised how much your mood can improve after having a silly late dance party in your living room. Put your favorite song on blast and dance out all of your anxieties.

CONNECTIONS

What might be the most beautiful thing about music is its ability to bring people together and foster social connectedness. I have bonded with so many people over my love for music. Typically, one of the first questions I ask new people is who their favorite music artists or songs are. Music is deeply personal and can give so much insight into who a person is. I also find concerts so incredibly cool because seeing thousands of people come together because they love an artist or their music so much is so special. Music connects us locally, nationally, and globally and bonds us together.

There are so many fun ways to incorporate music into your life, but I encourage you to listen to one high-vibration song daily (the morning is a great time) and see if it helps improve your mental health or mood. I also suggest making a playlist, which is a fun activity and really good for you! I love making playlists for anything and everything because it’s the perfect way to shift your mood and get you in the right mindset. Music has so many benefits, so grab your headphones and put on a song!!

FAVORITE PLAYLISTS