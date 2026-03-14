It’s 2016 Again… Have You Seen These Movies From 10 Years Ago?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

WOW! I cannot believe that it’s March of 2026. We’re ten years older — let’s see how these movies hold up. Do we miss 2016 or are we lowkey thankful it’s 2026?

This movie carries so much nostalgia — and now we can compare it to Zootopia 2 (Two-topia, if I had been given the naming rights). There’s two kinds of people in this world. People who developed an adolescent crush on Nick Wilde, and liars. I’m sure you can deduce which category I fall into.

If you haven’t seen this movie, where have you been? If you have the time, this movie was actually based on a French film called “Les Parapluies de Cherbourg” or the Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964), and I highly recommend watching it if you want a little bit of French escapism. As for Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, you simply must watch them fall in love and then totally stay in love throughout the musical and most definitely not at any point fall out of love at all… Maybe choose Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) instead.

This one is just sad. Can you believe that he remembered the socks that she mentioned to him only once? Pre-veneer Sam Claflin sets yet another unattainable standard for men. His only issue? He didn’t run after her on that beach.

Just because I know there are a few people who love the insanely violent and dry humor of this ever-mutating vigilante, I’ve put this on the list to remind you that the first movie came out 10 years ago. Yes, you watched the first one in middle school. No, your parents should not have let you.

Ironic that Ryan Reynolds has a movie called Deadpool where he plays a sardonic a**hole and Ryan Gosling is starring in a comedy about nice guys … right? In this head-to-head battle in which Ryan out-Ryans the other Ryan, you must see this movie where Ryan (I’ve forgotten which one now), plays a very funny but competent cop.

After a recent re-watch, I was reminded that this is one of the few good movies that expands upon an already beloved universe. A Star Wars movie that has none of the original cast but splices in scenes cut from the original trilogy (specifically: A New Hope (1977)) truly brings to life the experiences of the extras in Luke Skywalker’s life.

Tragically, this film does not build on the Harry Potter universe as successfully as Rogue One does to the Star Wars one, but it offers us muggles an opportunity to understand the wizarding world even more. There’s something sincerely magical about the fact that this book series continues to produce content — and this can satisfy your appetite until the Harry Potter TV series comes out!

One thing about me is that I am going to re-watch a Marvel movie (nothing after Endgame, though. We have to let RDJ rest in peace). Civil War introduces us to the concept of men fighting over their opinions and failing to simply talk things out. In this revolutionary tale of strong, handsome men hitting each other for several days before inevitably working things out, I find comfort.

Two Marvel movies in one list! How did they do it? This movie depicts a man pursuing greatness, who pushes himself to the limits and ends up on a new career path due to irreversible injuries. Was his car crash kismet or has he been cursed for life? Doctor Strange kind of feels like a retelling of Icarus, if he didn’t drown and his wings were a car… There’s a metaphor in there somewhere.

Just in case there’s a man or a woman who really loves Andrew Garfield reading this article, Hacksaw Ridge is a great story about a war hero who refuses to hold a gun. In a world that seems all too invested in violence, maybe watching this will bring just a little bit of peace to those of us who fail to see any hope in the near future.

As will be the case with my husband in the distant future, I’ve saved the best for last. This movie put me on my a** when I was 17, as Hailee Steinfeld masterfully depicted the angst any 17-year-old (namely, me) feels. Maybe as an act of catharsis, this is the movie we should re-watch this year. Give yourself an opportunity to appreciate how far you’ve come. For me, I’m on the edge of 22… Marginally less angst fills my body and the existential dread is slowly morphing into untamed anticipation for what’s to come. So, what are you waiting for?