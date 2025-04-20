Is Butter Yellow The New Light Pink?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This spring, Timothée Chalamet was spotted walking the Oscars red carpet in a brightly colored monochromatic suit, catching a lot of eyes.The choice of color was so jarring due to the huge disparity between the butter yellow suit and the carpet backdrop and the outfits of those around him.

While this was many people’s first sight at the emergence of the shade of yellow that has taken fashion by storm, it had already been circulating. It started on the runways of Alaïa, Miu Miu and Chanel before slowly trickling down all the way to brands like Lululemon and Alo. Collections of theirs feature a variety of new pastel shades bringing the athleisure to life, butter yellow included. Alo calls their shade “warm butter.” Sabrina Carpenter wore the color on tour and Hailey Bieber has been spotted in it, along with a myriad of other celebs. The forecast for spring looks bright, after many are predicting it to be the trendy color of the season. A beacon of sunny fashion hope.

While steering away from your fashion staples might feel unnatural — as those navys, whites, browns and blacks have never done you dirty — donning the pastel shade is purely a way to celebrate the warmth of spring. In a time where the world around us becomes a little more colorful and bright, your closet should too. Leave those burgundy’s and greys behind in the doom and gloom of winter. There’s a reason some archaic fashion rules (like avoiding white after Labor Day or avoiding boots in the summer) are still passed around. Our clothes are meant to change with the seasons. They represent a new identity. Plus, there is something very positive about walking around in such a cheery color.

Styling the color may seem daunting, but is fairly simple. A quick search on TikTok can start you off for success. You never know, yellow might just become your signature color. For the overly cautious, you don’t have to commit to the point of monochromatic outfits. Just the occasional pop of color paired with other neutrals will suffice. Avoid pairing it with black, veering away from that bumble bee/The Man with the Yellow Hat look. If you’re fearful of bright colors, settle for a hue of butter that’s bordering just plain cream. If you’re ready to go all in, a full monochrome look might just be the thing for you. Scale it down a bit by mixing pastels in the spirit of spring. It pairs well with a good blue jean, so add a pop of color to your joutfit!

I love a good pastel, and right now the new yellow and my trusted go-to light pink are playing tug of war in my mind. I’ve personally enjoyed lounge wear and sweats in butter yellow. I think the pastel warmth makes the clothes look a little softer in items like hoodies. The color is comforting, it’s soft, it’s fresh and it’s forgiving. It doesn’t swallow you whole like some bolder shades, allowing for you to wear the clothes, not the other way around. No one likes to be upstaged by a sweater.

Slouchy butter yellow gowns and short sundresses look stunning with a tan and some strappy heels, gunning it for the title of the go-to summer dress. The yellow making you look as smooth and silky as its namesake. There’s a reason we all love Andie Anderson’s dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. It’s beachy looking and perfect for a vacation dinner after a long day in the sun. Butter yellow shines in the beachwear department. Buttery bikinis and pastel swimwear are what summer is all about!

Whether it’s laying on a beach somewhere, making an appearance in a farmers market or field of flowers, butter yellow is here to stay in the coming warmer months. Grab a piece of cloth sunshine, and make a spring statement with your outfits.