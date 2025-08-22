Internship Lookbook 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a friend who treats internships like the Olympics. She is ready to start the day at 6:00am, determined to get that bag. Her outfits look effortless and like my Pinterest board at the same time. This summer I’m looking to emulate the same energy as her by creating the internship outfit lookbook of my dreams. To everyone who’s stuck on outfit choices for the workplace this summer, I’m here to get your wheels turning. Look good, feel good, right?

pants

First things first is pants. Pants are my personal favorite to wear to the office, especially flowy-fitting ones. There’s something about wearing some good slacks that makes me feel like a true businesswoman. By a landslide, Aritzia’s Effortless Pant will always be my first choice to wear. These pants will always leave my stomach looking flat and my ass looking fat. Yes, they are expensive, but they are amazing quality. Plus, this is my dream lookbook so I get to break the bank a little with the items mentioned. If you’re a bio girly (shoutout to my little) I know it’s hard to find pants that look and feel good if you’re working somewhere that requires scrubs. But, if I got to wear scrubs at my job, I would want to try the Jaanuu Scrub Jumpsuit. I don’t know if jumpsuits are necessarily applicable at places like a doctor’s office, but I just think that suit is so cute and perfect if it fits your workplace.

Skirts

If you’re not into pants, the office is a great excuse to wear a skirt. I don’t wear skirts very often if at all, but I love changing it up and wearing a skirt to the office. My attire is technically business casual, so I can get away with shorter lengths, but I still keep it pretty modest. I just recently bought the Satin Midi Skirt from Aritzia and it’s to die for. It has a low-rise fit to it, so I can get away with tucking shirts in without the waistline looking too high. Another plus-side to the low-rise fit is the fact that I can wear it with outfits outside the office. If you want a shorter fit, I think the Pull-On Mini Skirt from OGL is a perfect length and fit for a business setting. Summer gets hot, so throwing a skirt into the mix is never a bad idea.

tops

I think the world needs to talk a bit more about Zara’s Tank Top. This tank is seriously my dream top for the office. This top cinches the waist and complements the shoulders big time. I actually wore this top on the first day of my internship this summer and didn’t want to take it off when I got home. I bought the top in two different colors and will probably be going back for more. I also love a good button-up moment. The American Eagle Long Sleeve Button-Up would be great tucked into some neutral slacks. I like wearing long sleeves when I know I don’t have to be at an appointment or building-showing. But, I know it’s summer and I know the last thing we want to be wearing is sleeves. Don’t knock it ‘til you try it though! As for the girlies working in those hands-on situations, I’ve heard my friends talk about the FIGS scrubs. They have an insane range of colors, and their shirts have a nice fit that still complement the figure very nicely.

Summer is here and it’s time to tan, read a book, and of course, be the baddest in the office. Happy Summer to everyone, I’m looking forward to returning back to IV for one more year of fun. But for now, I’m happy locking in at the office for a bit.