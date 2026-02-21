I’m Not Broke, I’m Just A College Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world full of coffee runs, going out outfits, and sweet treats, it sometimes feels like the clean girl aesthetic is ruining my bank account. It’s the constant internal battle of choosing between treating myself after every minor inconvenience and pretending my bank account won’t notice. Somewhere between my iced vanilla latte addiction and my weekly Target trips, I’ve accepted that being a college girl is basically its own economy.

The Target Paradox is real. You walk in for one bottle of dry shampoo and somehow leave $80 poorer with a new candle, a seasonal throw pillow, and a cute notebook you’ll never actually write in. It’s not a shopping problem; it’s a form of affordable therapy that just happens to require a red cart.

Growing up, we are held to high expectations: keeping our hair and nails done, always looking presentable, and staying fit. But who has the time — and most importantly — the money? It’s not just about vanity. It’s about the silent social contract.

There’s an unwritten rule to show up as a girl in college: you need the right claw clip, the right puffer jacket, and the right sneakers. We are marketed 24/7. Our Instagram feeds are essentially digital malls, and when every influencer is telling you that a $50 water bottle will change your life, it’s hard not to feel like you’re falling behind if you don’t have one. We aren’t bad with money; we’re just living in a world that is constantly trying to sell us a better version of ourselves.

Still, at the beginning of the month, seeing that credit card bill come in is sometimes like a shot to the chest. I am suddenly replaying every single purchase I have ever made, wondering: Am I actually just financially irresponsible?

Girl Math Is Taking Over My Life

Enter Girl Math. It’s the cute term Gen Z has coined as a perfect way to justify a purchase.

If I pay with cash: It’s free (the money is already gone).

If I return something for $50 and spend $70: I only spend $20.

The Latte Logic: Spending $7 on an iced latte is basically free because I saved money by not getting food delivery.

The Outfit Excuse: Buying a new top for a night out because it was only $20, even though it’s the fifth $20 top this month.

In our heads, the math always adds up to a bargain. And let’s not forget the most important rules: if I use a gift card, it’s free. If I buy it on sale, I’m basically making money.

We’ve collectively decided any purchase under $10 doesn’t count. And if I Venmoed a friend for dinner three days ago, that money is officially gone — so getting a Venmo back today feels like a spontaneous inheritance.

College Girl Expenses Feel Like Subscriptions

At this point, my life feels like a monthly subscription service. Some people pay for Netflix and Spotify. I pay for iced coffee, dry shampoo, and the emotional stability I get from buying a new outfit before a themed night out.

The Premium Tier Of Existing

If being a college girl is a subscription, the ‘Standard Plan’ includes the basics: tuition, books, and groceries. But the ‘Premium Tier’ — the one that actually makes life feel curated — comes with hidden fees.

There’s the Maintenance Fee (nails, hair, skincare), the Social Tier (cover charges, Uber splits, and those specific ‘themed’ outfits you’ll only wear once), and the Emotional Support Tier (the daily $7 latte that keeps you from dropping out).

We aren’t just spending money, we’re funding the lifestyle that keeps us sane in a high-pressure environment.

The Academic Compensation Fee

Then there’s the I-survived tax. It’s that dangerous moment right after a grueling midterm or a dreaded three-hour lecture where my brain convinces me that I’ve earned a little something. In the college girl economy, a passing grade on my quiz is basically a gift card to Sephora. We aren’t just buying lip gloss or a sweet treat; we’re buying a hit of dopamine to compensate for the library-induced burnout. It’s the cycle of: I worked hard, therefore I deserve this, which is great — until you realize you’ve ‘deserved’ your way through your entire savings account by mid-quarter.

The Bottom Line

At the end of the day, I’m not saying college girls need to stop buying coffee or delete every shopping app. Life is meant to be enjoyed, especially when you’re balancing a full course load and a social life.

But I am saying that being aware of how much we spend, and why we spend it, can make a huge difference. You’re not broke because you’re irresponsible. You’re broke because being a college girl is expensive. The goal isn’t guilt. The goal is control.

Enjoy the latte, buy the dress, but maybe… try making a coffee at home once in a while. Your bank account (and your future self) will thank you.