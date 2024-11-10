I’m 21! What Now?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The time has finally come, I’m 21-years-old, but I don’t feel how I thought I would. There’s something so exciting about turning 21; I can indulge in all things labeled as “forbidden.” Drinking, smoking, gambling, whatever it may be, I can show my ID and carry on with the festivities.

So what’s the problem — why do I feel so off?

Drinking culture.

Isla Vista is associated with a strong drinking culture — but, when you turn 21, the frats are a no-go, and you must head downtown to your newest scene. For the past two years, my weekends have consisted of nights out with my friends in areas where age doesn’t matter. All of a sudden, the barrier of 21 has been put up, and the need for change is unavoidable. I feel like I have been whooshed into this new era that I may not be ready for. There’s an underlying pressure to have fun and take advantage of my newfound adultness. But honestly, I’m intimidated.

the novelty of isla vista.

I’d like to first address how odd Isla Vista is compared to other college towns. We don’t Uber anywhere, we walk. There are no popular bars, there are frat houses, Del Playa functions, and band parties. Lastly, there is no need to leave, the town is about 1.86 square miles. Because of this, people tend to drink heavily, not having to worry about how they will get home. While incidents still happen, there are also a number of security and law enforcement organizations to ensure people are safe each weekend. I’ve become used to these smalltown conditions, and consider going downtown to be a much bigger obstacle.

In contrast to Isla Vista, downtown Santa Barbara is pure chaos. You need to find your ride in advance, whether it’s an Uber or a sober friend; there is no such thing as walking home when you find yourself alone or tired. There are an abundance of clubs and restaurants to visit, and they are not filled with familiar faces in the same way that Isla Vista parties are. I have friends who go to other colleges, and they would argue that this is completely normal (it is), but, for me, this is a completely different ballgame.

the pros and cons.

With my newfound 21-year-old perspective, I can definitely consider both environments’ pros and cons. For one, Isla Vista parties are dirty, and anyone who’s been can back me up on that. The bathrooms almost never have toilet paper, and you’re lucky to find a filled bottle of soap. Additionally, you need to pregame heavily, which often leads to the night ending in a messy blur. The culture pressures many to intake such large amounts of alcohol in such a short amount of time, and it often makes the night less enjoyable than taking it slow.

Going downtown reduces that risk of getting too drunk too fast. Ordering one drink at a time actually helps with pacing, and gives a good buzz. Facilities downtown are also better maintained, with working bathrooms and real toilet paper! The drinks are expensive, but better than a shot and some juice to chase it with. Overall, going downtown offers a better-quality experience — as long as you’re responsible.

Turning 21 is a tricky milestone for many, but it has its ups and downs. Staying safe is a must, but having fun is a priority. There are so many things to worry about in this world, a birthday should not be my main stressor. I am looking forward to trying out the new experiences I get to indulge in.

So, here’s to 21! For all my girlies celebrating their 21st soon (or any birthday), remember to have fun, and let life take you for its ride.