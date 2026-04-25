I Got It From My Mama: The Best Advice From My Mom That I Should Have Listened To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Each Mother’s Day, I grow more grateful for my mom. Looking back over the years, I reflect on all the wisdom I didn’t fully appreciate at the time. Now as a college student navigating various chapters of my life, I’ve come to realize that the best guidance I could ever receive is from the woman who knows me better than anyone. Here are some of those lessons my mom has taught me, lessons that I should have listened to sooner.

“Your life isn’t over”

In the past, I’ve often found myself ruminating on things that feel like the end of the world at the time. Breakups, friend drama, and job rejections have at different points in my life made me feel hopeless, like everything was falling apart.

I’ve caught myself thinking that I should give up when things aren’t going my way. My mom is always quick to remind me of while things may feel like a huge deal in the moment, these challenges will pass as life does. My mom reminds me to look back and see why things happened the way they did.

Life doesn’t end after your first breakup or when your best friend lets you down. As tough as they are in the moment, things like these are part of life and in the grand scheme of things, not that serious.

“You don’t have to have it all figured out”

As someone who likes to plan ahead, I have felt as though that by this point in my life I should have everything figured out.

My mom, however, tells me to focus on one thing at a time. She explains that at 21, I don’t need to have my entire future mapped out. Focusing on what’s right in front of me helps me stay present and not worry about what’s to come as much as I do.

I often compare myself to friends or family who seem as though they have it all planned out. My mom tells me how those plans don’t always unfold the way people expect. She helps me not compare myself to others and assures me that I will figure it out, one step at a time.

“trust your gut”

My mom always told me, “If a situation doesn’t feel right, get out of it.” She emphasized trusting my instincts, even if I couldn’t fully explain why something felt off. For years, I ignored that little voice inside me, and looking back I always ended up regretting it.

Both my mom and I have strong senses of intuition, and more often than not, our radar is usually right. She has always been there for me, whether that be to pick me up from a sleepover I didn’t feel comfortable at growing up, or having someone to call in an Uber ride home that didn’t sit right.

Over the years, I have learned that trusting my gut always leads to better decisions and listening to my mom’s instincts does too. She was always right about those friends growing up, who deep down never had my best interests at heart.

As I reflect on the lessons my mom has taught me, I realize how much of her advice has shaped who I am today. Whether it’s trusting my instincts, staying true to myself, or embracing life’s uncertainties, her advice has guided me through some of the most challenging and pivotal moments of my life thus far.

I am so grateful to have such an amazing role model and woman to look up to. My mom has clapped loud enough my whole life that I have never realized who didn’t. She inspires me every day, and I hope to be just as amazing as a mom one day. While I may not have always listened to her advice right away, I’m grateful to be able to look back at how much she was always right.

This Mother’s Day, I’m reminded of just how amazing of a mom she is. Someone who always told me what I needed to hear, even if it was something I didn’t always want to listen to. Thank you for everything, Mom.