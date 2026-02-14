How UCSB’s Parking Lots Are Setting Students Up to Fail

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

UCSB Transportation and Parking Services (TPS) has earned a reputation as one of the most disliked campus services, and for many students, that reputation is well deserved. While parking should be a basic campus resource that supports students getting to class, work, and appointments, UCSB’s system often feels like the opposite: a confusing maze designed to penalize students for simply trying to exist on campus with a car.

The problem isn’t just that parking is limited. It’s that the rules are unclear, inconsistent, and enforced so aggressively that students are left feeling like they’re being set up to receive a ticket no matter what.

A System Built on Confusion

UCSB’s parking signs, or lack of them, are notorious. Students are often expected to interpret confusing restrictions that change by lot, time of day, and permit type. In many cases, there are pay machines in parking lots where students are not even allowed to park. This creates an especially frustrating scenario: a student can genuinely try to follow the rules, pay for a parking ticket at a kiosk, and still return to their car to find a $48 citation.

That isn’t a fair system. It’s a “gotcha” system.

Instead of making parking rules easy to understand, UCSB’s system relies on technicalities and unclear boundaries. It forces students into a constant guessing game, where even the most responsible choice—paying for parking—doesn’t guarantee protection from a ticket.

There are a few types of parking permits, including:

Student e-Permits, which are available quarterly

Staff and Faculty Permits

Visitor and Short-Term Parking, which have hourly and daily passes available to purchase in certain lots.

Strict Enforcement, No Flexibility

TPS enforces parking rules with an iron fist. Students report citations not only during busy class hours, but also late at night in university-owned apartment parking lots off campus. The message is clear: no matter the hour, no matter the circumstances, TPS is watching.

Meanwhile, students are left scrambling for options. Many parking lots near the places students actually need to be — the library, lecture halls, the ILP, advising offices, and campus services — have strict enforcement policies. Some lots prohibit student parking Monday through Friday. Others allow parking only for short time blocks, sometimes as limited as 40 minutes.

Sophomore Alina Gudeli recounts how [she] “got a ticket even though there was no kiosk, no meter, nothing. There wasn’t even an option to pay.”

Students are trying to make it to midterms, labs, and work shifts, but the parking system forces them to arrive early just to circle lots, decode signs, and pray they’re not accidentally breaking a rule.

For commuters, the system becomes exhausting and expensive. Instead of supporting students’ schedules, it punishes them for showing up at the “wrong” time.

The Appeal Process: Slow, Frustrating, and Hard to Access

Even after receiving a citation, students face yet another barrier: trying to deal with TPS afterward. Many describe the appeal process as slow and difficult. Appeals can take weeks to process, and students often struggle to reach someone in the office. It can feel like the system is intentionally difficult to navigate — because the harder it is to contest a ticket, the more likely students are to just give up and pay.

For a student already overwhelmed with assignments, finals, and financial stress, fighting a citation can feel impossible.

The first year parking ban reveals ucsb’s priorities

In March of 2025, TPS updated its parking policy for first-year students, including students with sophomore credit status, citing limited parking availability on campus. TPS stated the restriction was necessary because new housing projects would “impact” parking.

According to TPS, an “extensive” review concluded that the cost of building a new parking structure was “prohibitive,” and that UCSB was the only UC campus that did not already restrict parking for first-year students. TPS also argued that UCSB offers “cost-effective and sustainable modes of transportation” for students.

While this explanation may sound logical on paper, student experiences show the policy ignores the realities of daily life.

The Parking Shouldn’t be a Punishment

UCSB’s parking system is often framed as a sustainability issue, but the way it operates makes it hard for students to see it as anything other than a profit-driven operation. When parking is scarce, rules are confusing, and enforcement is relentless, citations become inevitable… and citations mean revenue.

If UCSB genuinely wants students to rely on alternative transportation, it needs to make those options truly accessible and realistic for everyone. Not every student can bike. Not every student lives close enough to walk. Not every student can depend on public transit for medical appointments, family emergencies, grocery trips, or disability accommodations.

A university that claims to prioritize student success should not maintain a system that makes getting to campus feel like a daily obstacle course.

Students already face enough stress balancing school, work, and personal responsibilities. Parking should not be another barrier that drains their time, money, and energy.

Because right now, UCSB’s parking strategy doesn’t just inconvenience students. It sets them up to fail.