How To Set Yourself Up For Success During Winter Quarter

As another fall quarter ends, I’ve started gearing up for a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of schoolwork, practices, and other obligations. It’s time to rot, and I could not be more excited about it.

You might be like me and immediately throw your backpack in a dark corner of your room upon returning home, never to be opened again (or at least for the next three weeks). It’s tempting to push all thoughts of school out of your mind during the holidays. After all, how can you enjoy gift-giving when your sister clearly hates the socks you so kindly picked out for her?

It’s hard to ignore your Econ professor’s voice reminding you about the deadweight loss—how your money could be spent more efficiently elsewhere, or how you and your sister value the socks differently, creating inefficiencies in resource allocation. Honestly, it’s easier not to think about it.

Before you cast all academic thoughts aside, I’d like to remind you of the upcoming quarter you’ve been pretending doesn’t exist. Come January, winter quarter will commence, and how ready you are depends on your preparation (or lack thereof).

Winter quarter at UCSB is notorious for being the most difficult. Some speculate it’s because the weather is less than ideal or because professors decide to take on villainous roles out of spite, but overall, the quarter can be rough.

There are a few things I wish I’d known going into winter quarter last year that I feel obligated to share. We all deserve a restful holiday break, and that necessitates knowing you’ll be starting on the right foot when you return.

Study Habits

Whether you’re taking on a lighter course load come winter or a schedule full of upper-division classes, the best thing you can do for yourself is maintain effective study habits.

My all-time favorite method, and one I’ve found particularly useful for homework I’ve had to pep-talk myself into doing (I’m looking at you chemistry), is the Pomodoro Technique. This technique “transforms time into a valuable ally,” allowing for more productive study sessions. Essentially, you study for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. You can take a longer break every 4 Pomodoros.

The exact time you spend studying and taking a break is up to you, but I’ve found the traditional 25/5 minute method to be helpful. This technique does still require discipline, as those 5-minute breaks will fly by at first, but over time this method will allow you to better absorb what you’re learning.

To supplement your new, amazing study method, I’d like to introduce you to my favorite study tool, NotebookLM by Google. This website is a personalized AI research assistant that has many great functions for helping you study. I believe the best way to use the website, though, is to turn your notes or study guides into a two-person podcast.

While studying for my Sociology midterm I was able to listen to my study guide in the form of a podcast so I could hear the information not only presented to me in a fun, new way but also while I was walking to class.

I implore you to play around with this technology and find a way to make it work for you. Welcome to the future!

Clothing

Last year I was under the impression that winter weather in Isla Vista wouldn’t be that bad, but I was a naive freshman.

After enduring bike rides where the wind was so strong I cycled in the opposite direction and experiencing the lack of a heater in my dorm room, I learned that my cute leggings and thin quarter-zip jackets weren’t going to cut it.

If you return to school with nothing else, bring a windbreaker, puffer jacket, AMHAP (as many hoodies as possible), and some sort of fleece-lined or thick sweatpants.

Since these pieces will be worn frequently, I would invest in high-quality options. For example, The North Face offers an excellent selection of both windbreakers and puffer jackets and these sweatpants from Brandy Melville are both adorable and warm.

Also, I know you’ve been perfecting your collection of going-out skirts, but it’s time to trade them for jeans, at least until spring quarter. I promise you will thank your future self for prioritizing warmth.

Social Life

It’s easy to become disconnected from friends and family when school work piles up, you’re overwhelmed, and it’s gloomy outside for days on end. What many fail to realize, however, is that distancing yourself from the people you love (and who love you!) is maybe the worst way to tackle your problems.

Having a support system will prepare you for academic challenges preemptively, providing an outlet to vent or just to get your mind off of things for a little while. That being said, I would strongly recommend setting up consistent times throughout the quarter to call your friends or family. I call my parents once a week at the same time, rain or shine, mid-mental breakdown, or victory dance. I always look forward to their call and it helps me stay grounded.

No matter the obstacles you face this quarter, they are temporary. The people you surround yourself with are here for the long haul, so I encourage you to prioritize those relationships.

Winter quarter may be quickly approaching, but you’ll be ready for it this year. Zip that puffer up and buckle down because you’re about to embark on the best winter quarter yet!