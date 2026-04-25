This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kate Hudson teaches us as Andie Anderson, that dating is all about playing your cards right. The same might be true for job hunting, except I know more about the interview process than I do about men.

With summer coming up, the daunting task of getting a job might be fresh on your mind. But, don’t stress, we’ve all been there! In fact, my house of six college girls have been scouring the job market these past few months, and I am happy to announce that we all have found the “one!” So don’t play hard to get… Start putting yourself out there! Here’s how to get a job in 10 ways:

before the interview…

Network, Network, Network!

The cold, hard truth of job hunting is that it’s 100% easier to become employed if you know someone who knows someone. Networking is the #1 way to at least guarantee an interview. Don’t be shy to inquire with your friends or mutual friends about if their work is hiring. People want to help you more than you think! I landed my dream internship by reaching out to a mom I babysat for!

Drop off your Resume

The age-old method that your parents always tell you about actually does work! Employers are more likely to give an interview to someone who makes the time to show up. It also eliminates the competition between online applicants. Note that if this is not possible, try to find your desired employer’s email and express your personalized interest there!

Don’t be afraid to play the field

Although it’s common to have your heart set on a dream job or company, always keep an open mind. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, and branch out! This will make certain rejections easier (try not to take it personally).

Once you land your interview…

Prepare

Although it may seem obvious, it’s always a good idea to come prepared. Do your research. Make sure you know a little about the company and what your strong suits are. Think ahead about the questions your interviewer might ask.

Common ones include, “Tell me about yourself,” “What are you looking for in a workplace?” “What is your biggest weakness?” and “How do you work in a team?” And don’t forget that it goes both ways! Always come prepared with a few thoughtful questions to ask them at the end.

Dress to impress

I know it may be deemed common knowledge, but make sure you have a go-to professional outfit in your wardrobe. It’s better to come overdressed to your interview. It’s also helpful to match the vibe or wherever you’re applying (i.e., ballet flats for an office, boots for a bar/restaurant). My favorite interview outfit consists of a black work dress and tan Frye boots (works like a charm).

Show passion and interest

First impressions are important! Employers want someone who shows up to work with a positive attitude. Between you and me, it’s okay to fake it until you make it. Think of an interview as a time to talk about your success, an opportunity you don’t often have! Always act like the most enthusiastic person in the room in order to ensure that you are a positive, trustworthy employee. Who doesn’t want to hire someone who has their best interests?

Share personal anecdotes from your professional life

You can talk about your resume for as long as you would like, but what really differentiates you is your ability to show what you have learned from your past experiences. Although it is obviously important to keep it professional, don’t be afraid to be candid with your interviewer.

For example, I often discuss the work environment that I didn’t particularly enjoy, comparing it to an environment I did, and add what I have noticed about what leadership or attitude made it run differently. It can also be as simple as saying you have learned the correct language for customer experience.

Whatever pertains to your experience, and how it has made you grow for the better! This will make your interviewer pinpoint you as an insightful problem-solver.

Emphasize being a team player

In every single job interview, I have always been asked the same question: How do you work in a team environment? It’s very important to emphasize that you want to show up and be a good coworker for others. It’s essential to reference certain situations where working in teams guarantees group success. Make sure you have a certain story on hand.

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Availability is key

Availability is everything, especially for part-time jobs. Tell your employer you can start as soon as possible, and you want to work as much as possible given your schedule. No boss wants to hire someone who can work one day a week.

Honestly, it’s okay to stretch the truth in this situation and say you’re a bit more available than you really are, especially during the interview stage. Make sure to block out your class times, but you can always change your availability later!

Thank them for their time

Last but certainly not least, always follow up after your interview. Don’t be afraid to shoot an email expressing your gratitude and enthusiasm. A quick thank-you email keeps you fresh in their mind and shows professionalism.

Now that you’ve read these tips and tricks, I hope you feel confident in putting yourself on the market! Andie Anderson would certainly approve. Best of luck finding the job of your dreams!