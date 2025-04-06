Home Sweet Home: The Perks of Break at Home

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Spring Break is the time of year when everyone must choose between home or a vacation. I personally have never been allowed to go on these trips, and I used to be really upset about it. Freshman year me was feeling very left out while looking at the countless Cabo posts on my feed. Now though, I truly look forward to staying home for break. Spring break is my time to do everything I simply cannot do in Isla Vista. I love being able to savor my hometown for a little bit while getting everything done that I need to.

hometown hotspots

For one, I love being where all of my go-to places are. Everyone has their hometown favorites, whether it be for coffee, for nails, or just somewhere that feels familiar. Although there’s plenty of great spots in IV, I think it’s fun to be nostalgic for a week. I go and get my nails done with my best friend, and then grab lunch at my favorite poke place. In a way, it’s even refreshing to revisit the places I grew up with. As a teenager, these were my normal spots, and I didn’t pay much attention to the fact that one day I wouldn’t be able to drive 5 minutes to grab my favorite iced chai order. Now that I’m in my 20’s, it’s easy to romanticize home, because there simply is no place like it.

friends and family

One of the most obvious reasons why I go home is to see my friends and family. I still keep in touch with some of my friends from high school, and every single time, we catch up like the past year hasn’t flashed before our eyes. It’s always a special experience to hang out with my hometown friends because these are the people who have seen me grow up. Mind you, I absolutely adore the friends that I’ve made in Santa Barbara, but they only know a fraction of what my life is, versus the life I lived before moving to college. It’s bittersweet being able to see the people who have known me from the time I was 8 years old, and in a way, they remind me to always revisit the roots of my personality.

In addition to seeing my beloved friends, my parents are my best friends. That sounds odd, but it’s true. I grew up as an only child, and once I got past my teenage years, I realized my parents are actually cooler than me. We will never get tired of telling each other the same stories over and over again. My parents remind me to be myself, and to be confident in what’s coming next, regardless of what is happening in my life. They are the perfect example of optimism, and I could not be more thankful to go home to them any time I’m feeling down. Staying home for break means I get to fill them in on every aspect of my life, and they have to listen to me because I’m their only kid (I promise they enjoy it though). Each time I see my parents, I am inclined to remember my values, my standards, and most importantly, my worth.

much-needed errands

The not-so-fun part about going home for break is running the errands I haven’t gotten to in college. If I need a new passport, the process is happening over break. Dealership visit? I’m on my way the day after coming home. I personally cannot stand running necessary errands, but I get stressed when I put them off. Next time you’re home for a break or the holidays, take it upon yourself to get your personal things in order. I have all of my records and receipts at home, so it’s that much easier for me to update anything that needs to be done before I’m back in Santa Barbara again. Give your car a good watch and buy that new screen protector you’ve been putting off. I’m very productive when I’m home for break because there are no classes or external factors to stress me out.

I know a vacation is ideal, especially after dealing with a stressful, winter quarter finals season. But, don’t get the home FOMO. Instead, take the time to appreciate where you came from. Enjoy the people who shaped your personality and adolescent growth. There may be a day when home is no longer the place you grew up at, so savor what you can from now. I’m wishing everyone a safe, restful spring break. Whether you’re at home, in another country, or at a friend’s house, have fun and take the time you need before coming back to IV!