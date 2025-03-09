Highlighting Women-Owned Businesses: IV Beauty Lounge

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My eyebrows are a very sacred part of my face. When I was 13 years old, my life changed when my mom took me to get my unruly eyebrows threaded in a kiosk at the mall for the first time. After that moment, I feel much more confident whenever I have my eyebrows done.

However, when I came to UCSB, finding a new, trustworthy place for threading was challenging. After some research, I discovered IV Beauty Lounge, a salon in Isla Vista with a threader. Skeptical, I checked out their work before finally booking an appointment.

Walking in, I immediately felt at ease. The space was welcoming, with soft lighting, speakers playing upbeat music, a few nail tables, and an area for eyebrow services. When my eyebrows were finished, I was blown away! I felt fresh, confident, and put together.

That was two years ago. Now, as a senior, IV Beauty Lounge is my go-to at least once a month for eyebrow threading, manicures, and pedicures. To celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to highlight this women-owned business; I chatted with the owner, Annie Lin, to learn more about the salon’s history, services, and plans for expansion.

ANNIE’S STORY

Annie’s journey began in 2010 when she moved from Taiwan to the U.S. to become a marriage and family therapist. She studied English in San Francisco for a year before moving to Santa Barbara to complete clinical psychology prerequisite courses at Santa Barbara Community College (SBCC) for her BA in early childhood education. After finishing these classes, she entered the master’s program at Antioch University in Santa Barbara.

However, after a year, she realized the field wasn’t the right fit for her. Unsure of what to do next, she hesitated to quit. Then, during a usual nail appointment, a casual moment changed everything. After expressing her desire to do nails, her nail technician (who would later become her boss) encouraged her to get licensed and join her salon. Inspired, Annie wasted no time; the next day, she applied to SBCC’s cosmetology program, marking the beginning of her new career and passion for nails.

OPENING IV BEAUTY LOUNGE

Annie worked tirelessly from the moment she arrived in Santa Barbara. She spent seven years in the restaurant industry, worked at Starbucks, and gained experience at three different salons before opening up her own.

She never expected to become a small business owner. During COVID, she planned to open a salon with a friend, but when that fell through, she moved her work to her house while continuing to take clients at a salon in Santa Barbara. Demand for her services quickly grew, and she found herself working from 7 AM to 7 PM almost every day for a year. The nonstop schedule left her exhausted and burned out.

Realizing she needed support, she reconnected with former classmates from cosmetology school. Around the same time, she noticed a vacant space in Isla Vista due to the pandemic. Seeing an opportunity, she took a leap of faith and opened IV Beauty Lounge.

At first, business was slow. With no students around and Santa Barbara locals hesitant to come to Isla Vista, Annie took on any clients she could, working whenever possible. Luckily, through word of mouth, people started recognizing her talent and supporting her business. What started as a three-person team became a thriving salon with twelve employees.

Annie’s goal has always been to create a judgment-free space where people can relax and leave feeling confident and beautiful.

SERVICES OFFERED

IV Beauty Lounge offers various services, including regular and gel manicures and pedicures, Russian manicures, Gel X manicures, lash extensions, waxing, head spa treatments, massages, and threading. They are the first head spa in Santa Barbara. Also, you can have designs and/or gems on your manicured nails for an additional charge. You can check out their menu on their Instagram page for additional information, pricing and nail inspiration!

WHAT’S NEXT?

Annie is expanding! She is set to open a second location in Goleta at 270 Storke Rd. #1 called Aura Beauty Spa around April. This new space will offer nail services, massages, and head spa treatments, bringing her signature inviting atmosphere and beauty expertise to even more clients in the Goleta area.