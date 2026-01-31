Harry Styles Announces Major Return With “Together, Together” Global Residency Tour and New Album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles is officially back! After nearly four years away from releasing new solo music, the international phenom has announced his long-awaited return to the global stage with “Together, Together,” a massive seven-city residency tour set to run from May through December 2026.

Promoted by Live Nation, the ambitious run will include 50 shows across Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney — and notably, these will be the only cities Styles performs in throughout 2026 (at least for now). Highlights of the tour include an unprecedented 30-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, marking his only U.S. performances, as well as a six-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Across select dates, fans can expect a lineup of special guests including Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman.

The tour announcement arrives alongside confirmation of Styles’s fourth studio album, KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY., set for release on March 6, 2026. The 12-track project is available for pre-order on limited-edition vinyl and CD, as well as exclusive merchandise and box sets.

Ahead of the album, Styles debuted the lead single “Aperture” on January 22 at 7 p.m. ET, opting for an off-cycle release that allowed the song to cut through the usual midnight-drop noise. “Aperture” quickly became a fast bestseller, sparking immediate fan response and widespread media attention as listeners engaged with the track well before the weekend began.

His new single has dominated global charts, breaking the record for the biggest debut for a solo song by a male artist on Spotify with 12.47M streams. It achieved #1 on both Spotify and Apple Music’s global and US charts. As of Jan 25, 2026, it held 1.58 million US daily streams and 5.26 million global streams.

Styles’s return follows the historic success of his 2022 album Harry’s House. Led by the record-breaking single “As It Was,” the album became both a critical and commercial phenomenon. He spent the following years touring “Harry’s House” and “Fine Line on Love on Tour”, one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, earning more than $617 million globally.

Beyond the music, “Together, Together” will continue Styles’s long-standing commitment to philanthropy and sustainability. On a global scale, the tour will support Choose Love, a humanitarian organization Styles has partnered with for over a decade, providing food, shelter, education, and emergency aid to communities worldwide.

In London, £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to LIVE Trust, an organization dedicated to protecting and supporting grassroots music across the UK. In New York, Styles will continue his partnership with HeadCount, giving eligible fans attending residency dates the opportunity to register to vote onsite. Additionally, the tour will collaborate with Live Nation’s Green Nation initiative to reduce its environmental impact through sustainable touring practices.

Tickets for “Together, Together” have already begun to go on sale on a market-by-market basis, with American Express presales available. Full details can be found at hstyles.co.uk/tour.

The Inevitable Ticketmaster Battle

For many fans, the announcement of “Together, Together” brings not just excitement, but a familiar sense of dread: the Ticketmaster war. Styles’s past tours have been defined as much by their cultural impact as by the near-impossible task of securing tickets, with fans routinely facing long virtual waits, skyrocketing resale prices, and abrupt “sold out” messages within minutes of entering the site.

The Ticketmaster experience—often described by fans as a digital war zone—typically involves randomized queues, fluctuating availability, and intense competition fueled by both human buyers and resale-driven demand. During Love on Tour, tickets disappeared almost instantly across multiple markets, with resale listings appearing seconds later at several times their original price. Social media quickly filled with screenshots of queue positions in the tens (and sometimes hundreds) of thousands.

With “Together, Together” limited to just seven cities worldwide, demand is expected to be even more intense. The exclusivity of the residency format — combined with Styles’s only U.S. dates being in New York — virtually guarantees a high-stakes scramble when tickets go live.

While Ticketmaster has made many changes to improve transparency and reduce bot activity, the reality remains that purchasing tickets to a Harry Styles show is rarely a straightforward transaction. Instead, it has become part of the fandom experience itself: stressful, chaotic, and oddly communal.

Prices for seated tickets at Harry’s Wembley Stadium shows in the UK began at a reasonable $60.80 for a stadium concert — but climbed as high as $642.76, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get Ready to Dance

Attending a Harry Styles concert is as much about what you wear as the music itself. These tours have long doubled as fashion events, with audiences treating each show as an opportunity for self-expression inspired by his gender-fluid, vintage-inflected style. Feather boas, sequins, sheer tops, flared pants, platform boots, and the infamous “satellite stompers” have become staples in the crowd, turning arenas into vibrant, communal runways.

During “Love on Tour”, fan outfits became viral moments of their own, frequently shared across TikTok and Instagram and sometimes even acknowledged by Styles onstage. Concertgoers often coordinate looks with friends, plan color themes by section, or spend months designing outfits that feel worthy of the occasion.

With “Together, Together” framed as a residency rather than a traditional tour, the outfit crisis is in full swing. Multiple nights in the same city invite fans to curate different looks for each show, a personal favorite being “Harry-ween.” In a Harry Styles audience, outfits are not just accessories to the night; they are part of the performance: the crowd is as essential to the spectacle as the artist onstage.