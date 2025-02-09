Happy New Year, A Month Later: Lunar New Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If the first 29 days of January have not been in your favor, don’t fret: a new year has just begun.

Lunar New Year begins on the first new moon between January 21 and February 20; this year, the holiday begins on January 29. If this day has passed for you, don’t worry because the celebration traditionally spans for about two weeks, the length of the cycle of the new moon developing to the full moon.

This holiday is celebrated in a lot of East Asian countries, such as China (although they refer to it as Chinese New Year), Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, and many others. It’s a holiday spent with loved ones, immense joy, and lots of good food. Here are a couple of things to look forward to in the Year of the Snake!

The Year of the snake

Chinese astrology and zodiac animals are based off your birth year. So, for those born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, and now 2025, you are a snake. When the year falls in the same animal sign as your birth year, which takes place every 12 years, it is supposed to be an exceptionally special year for you.

Many are predicting it to be a tumultuous year and for people to be wary in the new year. For Snakes, they are to expect change and will face significant decisions in regards to love, work, health, and family. Change may be a cause for concern, but embracing change can help snakes nurture their health and their loved ones.

In case you’re curious, the 12 Chinese zodiac animals include the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. You can find general information about your Chinese zodiac animal here!

What’s on the menu?

Just like the American Thanksgiving turkey spread, those that celebrate Lunar New Year have specific food for this holiday!

“Longevity noodles” are consumed and symbolize a long and hearty life. Unlike typical noodle soup dishes, they feature incredibly long, uncut strands to represent longevity. Citrus fruits, such as oranges and tangerines, are also believed to bring good fortune, and are sometimes used as table decorations or offerings to the spirits of the deceased.

My favorite Lunar New Year food is bánh chưng, a dish made of glutinous rice, pork, and mung beans, which are wrapped in banana leaves and cooked to perfection. Vietnamese culture generally places a great importance on food, both in its offering and its consumption!

how to (not) start off your year

Lunar New Year is celebrated across many cultures, each with its own traditions and taboos during the two-week long festivities.

According to Chinese culture, there are some things that you should avoid doing on the first day of the new year as they could set a precedent for your year. First, it is said not to shower as it can wash away your good luck. Next, avoid sweeping the house because it can represent sweeping out your wealth. And finally, wearing black or white clothes can be seen as unlucky colors with negative connotations.

In Vietnamese culture, we also have our distinct superstitions while sharing some with other cultures. In my family, the first visitor of the house indicates the luck of the household. Also, we don’t cut our hair so as not to cut away our good luck. One of our most cherished traditions is the gifting of red envelopes with money after exchanging well wishes for prosperity and happiness (amongst many other things) in the coming year with our older relatives.

No matter the culture, the Lunar New Year is a time held in good spirits and in the presence of loved ones. Now that I’m away at college, I especially look forward to this holiday as a chance to take a break from school and reconnect with my family and heritage.

I’ve managed to procrastinate my New Year’s resolutions, and to my luck, I get to re-attempt them a month later. According to my compatible Chinese zodiac animal and full stomach, I’m sure I’ll tackle them this time around.