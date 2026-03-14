Grounding Rituals That Get You Through A Busy Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As students begin to quietly start their final exam lockdown and study hibernations, the days and weeks can become swarmed with nonstop dates to the library and lecture reviews. But it is during times like these that busy schedules must be balanced with something that grounds you, relaxes you and, takes your mind off all your assignments, even if it is for a few moments.

We are only three months into the year and the weeks are getting crowded with to-do lists, assignments, and work that congests your routine and daily life. But one thing we fail to realize at times, is subconsciously we ritualize little aspects of our lives that can center us in the smallest capacities.

Whether you are cramming for your biggest exam yet, working on that group project, or writing an endless amount of papers, you are also instinctually grounding yourself in between the nonstop working.

When we take a moment to be present in times of stress, anxiety, and mental overload, in turn, we benefit ourselves through improved emotional regulation and physical relaxation. During intense stretches of college life, and beyond, many students may rely on small, repeated rituals to get through the chaos.

These routines may seem trivial on the surface, but they create a sense of stability and calmness in an environment that is otherwise unpredictable and high-pressure. Juggling classes, extracurriculars, jobs, and other responsibilities creates an environment for students to be overworked, overwhelmed, and ultimately burnt out quickly.

While productivity culture in college often focuses on optimizing schedules or maximizing what you do in your college years, many students realize there can be an outlet to release all the fatigue and stress that comes with these routines.

I’ve noticed a shift on campus recently. The library becomes more crowded, coffee lines stretch out the door, and social activities start to quiet down. However, I have also noticed how students show up for themselves in little ways, all while balancing their responsibilities.

If you have something to look forward to, something to work toward that excites you or calms you down, you too, are grounding yourself daily. These patterns may seem minor, but repetition plays an important role in how you feel and manage a busy lifestyle. Predictable behaviors reduce the amount of decision-making we do each day.

Making yourself a warm cup of coffee in the morning, reading before you go to sleep at night, watching an episode of your favorite television show, or cooking yourself a meal at night, are all rituals that can help you destress.

These small routines can become anchors in a life where schedules shift, assignments stack and balancing work, friendships, and family can cause uncertainty. Whether these rituals are intentional or accidental, they help maintain a sense of control, comfort and even identity.

Some rituals, you may have noticed, can be communal. The campus community has reached a collective rhythm, or “flow state” that signals a shift in the timelines we follow. The library has become a second home for those who need a quiet place to study, returning to the same nook during every visit. Or the daily sunset migration walk along the Devs cliffs has become an unspoken ritual that many students look forward to.

The unofficial study breaks or errands that need to get done can act as rituals as well. Going to the grocery store to restock for the week or a late-night food run that turns into a moment of normalcy in the middle of academic chaos.

Even celebrations can become ritualized. The feeling of finishing an exam or essay often leads to that same feeling of relaxation. With spring break just around the corner, taking the time to regroup and find a sense of calm with friends or family can rejuvenate you for the next push before summer.

Beyond helping students relax, rituals can provide a mental rest during long periods of concentration. Studying for long hours at a time can often lead to burnout, making it even more difficult to absorb information or stay motivated.

A brief walk along the lagoon, listening to your favorite podcast or grabbing a quick snack from the Arbor can serve as a simple, yet effective way to break the study cycle. These pauses don’t have to be distractions from being productive, but can be a method of sustaining it.

When your days become clouded with readings, exams, assignments and staring at your screen, small personal routines can be reminders that life still exists outside of academic pressures and these small habits can help you cope and maintain your well-being.

Each and everyone of these moments form a quiet social infrastructure. You may not plan them intentionally, but they become familiar checkpoints in the week, they are signals that you are not the only one navigating this pressure.

As you finish out the quarter, take a moment to reflect on those little elements that get you through the day. What you look forward to, what relaxes you, and what makes you pause and take a deep breath—these are the rituals that get you through the week.

In an environment defined by deadlines and constant movement, rituals offer a different kind of structure. Not the structure of a syllabi or a looming deadline, but something quieter, like the routines that remind us to breathe, reset, and keep going.