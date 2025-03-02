Graduate Early Or Double Major? You Might Crash Out Either Way

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last winter quarter, I made the decision to pursue a double major in communication and something else. At the time, I wasn’t completely sure what that something else would be. Over the summer I decided it would be statistics and data science.

The next step was actually letting UCSB know I wanted to take on a double major. Being the procrastinator I am, I didn’t do that until this quarter.

One of the reasons I didn’t want to do it was because one of the requirements to declare a double major is to plan out your entire schedule for the next two years. This includes all the classes you need to take to fulfill the degree requirements to graduate on time. I knew seeing the rest of my time at UCSB laid out so intently on a Google Spreadsheet would send me into a panic and I was right.

Here’s the thing: when planning out my life for the next two years, I realized, if I didn’t hate myself, I could actually graduate one year early. The idea hadn’t ever really crossed my mind – not even when I was so sure I could never find my place at this school. But, over the past year, I have grown to love this school and all the friends I have made. So now, the question is: do I even want to leave UCSB? Do I even know what I would be leaving early to do?

If I were to graduate early, not only would that mean leaving the life I have become so fond of, but it would also mean figuring out what I want to do with my life. And I can say with the utmost certainty, that is not happening anytime soon. Theoretically, yes, I could do it. But really, I don’t think that would make me happy at all.

It would mean moving back home with an unclear plan and only one degree. I would not be setting myself up for success at all. With no internship under my belt thus far, I would have to scramble to find one for this upcoming summer. The alternative is that I take two summer classes for statistics and data science in order to graduate by Spring 2027. One of those options is far more appealing to me and it’s the latter.

That’s not to say that you necessarily need to double major in order to be successful, but most people I know who are graduating early, at least have a tangible plan on what they want to do once they graduate. They know how they’re going to use that extra year. I do not.

Quite frankly, thinking about making a plan for my post-grad life would send me into more of a crash out than seeing all the work I would have to do to complete a second degree. So, my crash out on that Monday evening was really nothing compared to what it could have been. Really, the main cause of my spiraling was thinking about the difficulty of the courses I would be taking because of statistics and data science. I knew what I was signing up for, but seeing it laid out in front of me was terrible. Regardless, I eventually calmed myself down by thinking about the doors that would open because of that second degree.

The answer was clear: I would just have to face the treacherous path ahead of me and commit to at least 16 unit quarters for the next two years.

Hopefully, my experience serves as a resource to anyone who might be thinking about which path is right for them. It’s not easy deciding to graduate early or doubling, and obviously there are many more factors at play than what I have mentioned. But my hope is to help at least one person avoid a tumultuous crash out.