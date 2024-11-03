Gap to Undergrad: From Snooze Button to Study Sessions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Whether you spent your gap year exploring the world, feeling uncertain and confused, or facing challenges at home, the transition back to college feels familiar to all of us… and it hits hard.

Suddenly, your days are filled with notebooks, laptops, study guides, large lectures, and the pressure to perform. And that’s not even half of it. There’s also the emotional weight of making friends, fitting in, finding your way, and building your future.

I found myself constantly asking: How do I jump back into the fast pace of student life, or life in general, when it feels like my world has been on pause? It feels like I have to rediscover a part of myself all over again, but then again, am I really ready to press play on my academic life and future?

Taking a step towards a new chapter in life is never easy, but when you feel behind and unsure of what you’re doing, it can feel almost impossible to make your next move.

The Gap Year Nobody Talks About

Within the excitement and the overwhelming feelings, we end up finding our way. The real question is: how do we get there?

I’ve always felt like the challenges that come with taking a gap year aren’t talked about enough which is why I wanted to share my experience.

After taking a gap year due to a severe injury that left me hospitalized for a year, everything felt foreign. I found myself not only trying to catch up with my studies but also struggling to get back to my life after facing something as serious as a near-death experience.

I had a really hard time transitioning back to student life and the thought of starting college a year later than planned was terrifying. It wasn’t just about being behind, I felt like I was stepping into a world that had moved on without me, and that was overwhelming. It seemed to me like I was still stuck in time and nothing I could do would catch me up to the pace that everyone else was already on.

While my journey to college was unique, I truly believe that many of us who take a gap year face similar obstacles.

My not-so-smooth return to study life

I still remember arriving at San Rafael Hall at UCSB, bags in hand, my mom by my side. All I could think about was how was I supposed to handle being overseas at a new college, in a place I had never been to before. I felt like an alien.

But at the same time, I remember looking around and seeing students happy, dancing, blasting music, laughing and just vibing. Even though I was scared at that moment, I was also excited because the idea of being part of this community and surrounded by such a fun environment was really comforting.

As I took it all in, I started to realize maybe this wasn’t all bad. Maybe it was exactly what I needed.

Finding my footing

In my first week, I met a friend who had also come to college after taking a gap year. We immediately connected, which was great because we were both freshmen starting school at 19 years old. We helped each other step out of our comfort zones, make new friends, and enjoy those first few weeks of adjusting to college life.

When it came to classes, getting back into the rhythm was tough at first. After a year with no coursework, keeping up with assignments and adjusting to large lecture halls made me feel overwhelmed. But, little by little, I found my place. I made friends in my classes, and we helped each other stay on track, ensuring we understood the material and succeeded together.

I also joined a sorority, which gave me a sense of belonging and provided a home away from home. Making friends there made the transition easier and gave me a strong support system throughout my time on campus.

The Takeaway

Whether you start college at 18, 19, 20, or any other age, we all have our own experiences, struggles, and journeys. It’s so important not to be hard on ourselves and to remember that everyone moves at their own pace. There’s no such thing as being “late” or “different” in a negative way, because in college, no one really has it all figured out.

To anyone starting at UCSB — or anywhere — after a gap year, don’t worry too much. Things can be tough, but aren’t they always? You’ll find your place, enjoy your time, and achieve your goals at your own pace. Just put yourself out there and take every opportunity, challenge, and obstacle as it comes.

There are no rules in life except the ones we create for ourselves and the limits we set. You’re not on pause, this gap year was part of your journey and it made you who you are today.

Nothing is written and that’s the beauty of each moment we live in.