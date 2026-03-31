Fruit Love Island And Its Implications On How We View Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re as chronically online as I am, you’ve likely seen a few things recently.

Whether you follow the news or popular influencers, there’s always something happening, and unless you’re living under a rock, you know the increasing prevalence of AI. AI, or artificial intelligence, has had rapid growth and use in recent years.

…Out of all the things I expected to see grow popular recently, I did not think “Fruit Love Island” would be the topic making headlines.

what is fruit love island?

Fruit Love Island was created by the user AI Cinemas (@ai.cinema021), with its first-ever episode launching on March 13, 2026. The premise of the show is intended to parody the hit reality-TV series “Love Island,” where contestants live in a villa and compete for a cash prize by forming romantic pairings with one another. Fruit Love Island follows a similar format — anthropomorphic fruits challenging one another in the face of love and flirting. Published on TikTok and YouTube, the audience was also allowed to vote on new contestants and how the story would play out.

More importantly, the show uses a lot of AI. Whether it be the actual story, the characters, the images and clips created, and the dialogue that appears on screen, all of it is generated by the creator using AI tools.

In hindsight, the concept of the show is quite funny. There’s likely something quite humorous in seeing humanoid fruit creatures flirt and cause drama. It seems like the world agrees, too, as AI Cinemas became the fastest-growing TikTok account of all time. Each video averages over 10 million views, with an amassed total of over 300 million.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

the ethics of the show

Seeing as how much AI it uses, the show was bound to get a poor reception and criticism from those who are anti-AI. This includes me.

It’s no shocker that the increased use of AI globally has caused a lot of backlash. There’s a constant complaint and criticism that AI is taking away jobs from individuals who need them. Additionally, many creatives have argued against how AI steals artwork from them and uses it to make “AI Slop.” There has always been a big question around the ethics of AI as a result.

Fruit Love Island is no different.

Many internet users have called out Fruit Love Island for its low-quality content. Overall, the show has faced similar criticism to the overall use of AI for its stealing of content (which has raised questions about copyright laws) and the lack of creativity it poses. It endorses the support of AI, something many online individuals have repeatedly been against.

Apparently, the criticism was so bad that online users began reporting the show and the AI Cinemas account. Social media platforms began taking down their videos. On March 28, 2026, the show came to a conclusion when the creator posted a series of stories on their accounts. The words written are vulgar. Overall, AI Cinemas was upset with the outcome, to put it lightly.

so what’s the big deal?

So have I watched the show or any of it’s clips? No.

Will I ever? Absolutely not.

I share similar criticism of the show as others do, and I agree with all the sentiments I previously mentioned. However, there is one big idea that bothers me more than anything else, and I believe others online agree.

Fruit Love Island and other AI-generated entertainment do a horrifyingly impressive job at taking our attention away from real-world issues.

The show amassed over 300 million views, an outstanding amount for short-form video content that literally copies another popular show. When I discovered this, my first thought was wondering whether these same millions of people are the same people advocating for the current events happening globally. Are these the same people keeping note of the ICE raids that are going on in the United States, the same people who recognize the TSA not getting paid due to the partial government shutdown? What about the war in Iran or how oil prices are going up? The genocides? Wars? Families broken and people killed?

This is not to say we can’t have moments where we enjoy ourselves. Fulfill yourself through memorable, creative media made by imaginative people. Enjoy your hobbies. Find interesting things to watch. The problem, in my opinion, is that these pieces of AI media can be so distracting, and as an audience, we focus all of our attention on it that it becomes a film over our eyes.

It’s disheartening when I begin hearing more people talk about how oddly captivating or even how dumb Fruit Love Island was, more than people speaking out about topics they truly care about. Should we really be focusing our attention on drama from an AI dating show, or on things that can truly impact our futures?

Fruit Love Island is interesting. It’s a gimmick, interesting enough for us to critique and discuss. Yet, I think it’s important we also focus on other stories and issues, finding a balance between odd, intriguing media and the ethics and values of it all.