From A Small Town In The Central Valley to UCSB: Appreciating Where I Came From And Where I Am Now

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

When people think of California, they usually picture Los Angeles, San Francisco, or San Diego. But in the middle of the state lies the Central Valley — a region that plays a crucial role in feeding the country. Producing a quarter of the nation’s food, including 40% of its fruits, nuts, and other crops, the Central Valley is essential to America’s agriculture yet is often overlooked.

I grew up in Sanger, a small town in Fresno County with a population of about 26,000 people. Life in Sanger is peaceful, shaped by agriculture, tradition, and a strong sense of community. For instance, since there was only one high school in our school district at the time, Friday night football games (nicknamed “Friday Night Lights”) were the week’s social event, bringing together students, faculty, families, and alumni. Afterward, it was a tradition that my friends and I would pile into the booths at our local Denny’s, recounting the night’s highlights over milkshakes and late-night bites.

GROWING UP IN SANGER

In a small town like Sanger, anonymity is rare. My parents knew my friends’ parents, more often than not because they went to high school together. In addition, I had known many of my classmates since kindergarten, and we watched each other grow and change through the seasons of life.

Despite the close-knit atmosphere, I struggled to find my place. High school was challenging since I was shy and found it difficult to discover my “thing.” I tried everything, such as joining cheerleading for a year, but soon realized it wasn’t for me.

Instead, I found a sense of belonging in student government, where I built long-lasting friendships, even though I wasn’t the most outgoing person in the room. Also, I dedicated most of my time and energy to my academics, taking multiple AP and Honors classes. However, I often daydreamed about life beyond the farmland and orchards surrounding me.

LEAVING SANGER TO ATTEND UCSB

Although I appreciated my hometown, I always felt more was waiting for me outside of the Central Valley. My mom constantly encouraged me to dream big and pursue every opportunity available. Her words motivated me to work hard to make that happen, which is what led me to UCSB.

Moving to Santa Barbara was exciting and overwhelming. Suddenly, I had the ocean as my backyard, endless clubs and organizations to join, new people to meet, and a different pace of life. I was so excited to start this new chapter!

FINDING MYSELF IN A NEW ENVIRONMENT

If my high school self could see me now, she wouldn’t believe who I’ve become (in a good way). The shy girl who once hesitated to ask someone to be her date for the Sadie Hawkins Dance has grown into a confident, independent woman. I’ve learned to speak up, take on leadership roles, and embrace what comes my way.

I’ve built a great group of friends (while keeping in touch with my hometown ones), found love, and discovered passions I never had the chance to explore back home. UCSB has given me more than an education — it has given me new experiences, a deeper understanding of myself, and, most importantly, a greater appreciation for where I come from and where I’m at now.

HONORING YOUR ROOTS WHILE EMBRACING WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS

As acceptance season rolls around, I know there are students from small towns like mine wondering if leaving behind the familiar and embracing the unknown is worth it. To them, I’d say absolutely. You’ll grow in ways you would’ve never imagined.

That’s not to say I don’t appreciate where I came from. Like much of the Central Valley, Sanger is built on the foundation of hard work, community, and resilience. While I may no longer fit into its small-town rhythms, the values I gained there will always be a part of me.

Leaving home doesn’t mean forgetting where you came from. It means carrying it with you as you build a new chapter of your life that honors both your past and future.