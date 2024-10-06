FOR THE FUTURE LAW SCHOOL GIRLIES: GET INVOLVED WITH THE PRE-LAW TRACK @ UCSB

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I was young, I have always had the ambiguous dream of going to law school, and one day hopefully making a great lawyer. So, when I applied to college during my senior year of high school, I was stuck deciding on a major that would best prepare me for the rigor expected in applying to different law schools.

Law school is intimidating, requiring a stacked resume and an outstanding application, but there are many ways UCSB can help you realize whether that path is meant for you.

Are you thinking of going to law school next and curious to find out the best way to prepare for the extensive application while at UCSB? Here is what I have learned as an incoming freshman at UCSB, double majoring in English and Political Science, with a declared focus on the Pre-Law track.

Choosing a major

The Pre-Law track at UCSB encourages students to “choose a major that interests and challenges you, keeping in mind the core skills you will need for law school.” The law applies to many different areas of study at UCSB, whether political science, English, history of public policy and law, or environmental science majors interest you. These are just some of the majors that I think are so cool to study at UCSB, but there are many more that all prepare you for law school the same way by encouraging critical thinking, reading, and writing skills.

Political science has taught me to think critically about present-day events, build my research skills, and grow considerable confidence in debate and public speaking. Also, English has taught me the importance of close reading, formulating individual interpretations, and communicating strong essays that I am proud to have produced. The great thing about the application to law school is the ability to explore and find interests that stimulate your individual growth and credit your interest, because law applies to so many fields of study.

If you feel like you need any guidance or just someone talk to about which direction to take, the Pre-Law Advising is a great resource directly accessible through their appointment line, whether it is just to chat or figure out an individual plan for the upcoming years.

experience outside the classroom

Outside of academics, it is so important to practice your interest in law through clubs, internships, and the other activities offered at UCSB. UCSB Pre-Law Society offers so many events throughout the year, including alumni panels, volunteering, fundraisers, LSAT study rooms, and networking events. This society provides a close community to explore different fields of law and become familiar with the application process as early as you wish. As a freshman, law school is still a couple years away, but it is a great thing to get involved early and figure out what you wish to work your focus towards during the years at UCSB.

Another great way to get involved is by joining UCSB Phi Alpha Delta, which is a Co-Ed Pre-Law Professional Fraternity that is widely recognized for providing great networking opportunities with legal professionals. Even though Phi Alpha Delta is a competitive organization, rushing and learning about the pre-professional fraternities and sororities on campus is a great way to make new connections and figure out which organization is a great fit for you.

The Pre-Law track has been a rewarding journey and continuous to challenge my skills in various ways. Even though UCSB does not have as prominent of a law program, there are many ways to get involved and experience the Pre-Law track beyond declaring it in GOLD. These organizations will set you up for success and put you on the path towards a great application for your next academic achievements!