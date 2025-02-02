False Alarm But A Real Wake Up Call: Discover New Ways To Keep Yourself Busy Without TikTok

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

On January 19th, 2025, millions in the U.S. freaked out about losing the beloved app TikTok. Although the app came back, I reflected on how productive I could be without the app and discovered new ways of keeping myself busy.

LEARNING:

One of the aspects people love most about TikTok is their ability to learn new information and skills, yet people who want to spend less time on social media can still learn just as much. Spend less time on your screens and more time reading books, even if it’s as little as five pages a day. There are books about almost any topic imaginable, and although the content isn’t short form, it allows you to learn about the subject more in depth.

Listening to podcasts is another great way to learn without social media apps. One of my favorite ones is “The Happiness Lab,” which teaches its audience about the psychology of happiness. A short 20-minute podcast can teach you a lot and is a stimulating replacement for your social media screen time.

FOSTER YOUR CREATIVITY:

Another way to stay off social media is to learn a new hobby or skill, especially a creative one such as crocheting, sewing, dancing, crafting or even learning a new instrument.

The best way to hone in on your new hobby is to redirect your time. Many people, including myself, set time for their screen time. My time limit for TikTok was 2 hours, but in the 2 hours I allowed myself daily on this app, could instead be used taking cooking or dance class. Redirecting my time towards learning and fostering a new hobby instead of being on my screen enables me to learn more than I would have before.

MOVEMENT

A major flaw of social media is the black hole that is doom-scrolling. You open the app, and suddenly, you’ve been scrolling for 2 hours and have lost valuable time in your day. It’s hard to be productive with your mind and body when you’re distracted by endless videos.

I like to detach myself from social media is to get up and move my body. Moving your body is fantastic for your mental health and can be the perfect replacement to scrolling. I love a good hot girl walk and try to go on one daily. Adding movement into your day doesn’t have to be a looming task; use your newfound time to discover different ways of exercising that you love. Whether going to the gym, dancing, or running, any movement is good for you!

RECONNECT WITH NATURE

When I thought about losing TikTok, one of the aspects I was saddest about was not being able to see all the beautiful places around the world. I’d often research places to visit or watch relaxing videos of the sunset or nature.

Although getting off your phone won’t allow you to travel the world, it can get you out of the house and allow you to see things with your own eyes. Instead of watching that beautiful sunset on your screen, you can go out and see it yourself. Instead of looking up the prettiest places in Santa Barbara, witness it in real time. Santa Barbara has some of the most beautiful nature in California and it makes for a lovely outing both individually and with friends. There’s so much to see and do; don’t let your screen limit you.

ENGAGING WITH OTHERS, YOURSELF AND YOUR COMMUNITY

OTHERS

Hold hands, not cellphones! The beauty of technology is that it connects us, but it can also cause a disconnect in relationships when we’re on our phones instead of being present. Instead of scrolling on TikTok, plan a movie night with your friends, go out and try a new place to eat, play a board game, or go thrifting. The options are endless, and doing so without your phone will allow you to foster deeper friendships.

YOURSELF

One personal goal I have revolving around social media is creating new morning and night routines without it. Rather than going on my phone immediately when I wake up and right before I go to bed, I am trying to meditate in the mornings and read before sleeping. This allows me to be more mindful when I start and end my day.

COMMUNITY

One last way you can redirect your energy and time away from social media is to volunteer and make an impact in your community. There are so many organizations in need of good volunteers, and it will not only make a positive impact on the community but also make you feel great!

Social media plays a monumental role in our lives, so don’t feel bad if it’s hard to disconnect from it. It is possible to find a balance between screens and being present; it will just take time to discover. I suggest starting small like cutting your screen time down by 10 minutes a day or using a screen time app such as One Sec. With that said, there is a whole world of adventure and love waiting for you. I encourage you to step away from your screens and into this new chapter of your life!