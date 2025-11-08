Fall Fashion Forecast: A SoCal Girl’s Guide To Autumn Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scarves, boots, and chunky knit sweaters; fall staples we eagerly wait all year for. Nevertheless, fall clothes start trending in early September, and thick sweaters are unsuitable for Southern California weather until mid-January. This leaves fall-loving California girls to miss out on fall fashion trends by a matter of months.

So, for all the California girls eager to wear trending fall fits, I’ve created a girl’s guide to 2025 fall fashion: SoCal edition.

footwear

Adidas Gazelles have taken the footwear space by storm this year. True Pink, Lucid Green, and Magic Beige Gazelles have been statement pieces in outfits all over the internet. Gazelles look great in these bright summery colors, but the new autumn-colored Adidas Gazelles are an upcoming closet staple. The Gazelles in Earth Strata, Shadow Red, & Dark Brown incorporate the picture-perfect autumn color scheme, while still pairing well with short sleeves, jeans, and even jorts.

These Gazelles, with a stunning pop of red, follow everything that Vogue defined fall 2025 fashion trends to embody. Not only that, but in their list of 11 fall trends, Vogue pointed out the chic nature of colorful outfits, emphasizing the harmony that pops of color bring to an outfit. The Night Indigo, Off White, & Gold Metallic Gazelles are another perfect way to stay with the fall trends: Implementing the wintry muted blue color scheme into an all-denim outfit is the chicest way to bring fall into a California wardrobe.

Barn chic

From Carhartt to thrifted vintage Levi’s, utility jackets have been trending for quite some time now. However, vintage barn jackets are all the rage this fall. The rustic look of these oversized jackets, with corduroy collars, creates an effortless New York City look. However, the Pinterest outfits with jeans, boots, and chunky knit sweaters underneath are not ideal for a California fall. Styling a utility jacket with oversized jorts, a white racer tank top, and Adidas Gazelles, though, is the perfect way to stay on trend while dressing appropriately for our kind of fall.

Similarly, the equestrian aesthetic has been trending for several months, incorporating outdoor and old-world elegance into mainstream fashion. “Heritage fabrics,” like corduroy, have also shown up in Vogue and on runways this fall. Couture high-rise pants, with fashionable button-lined pockets in the front, are reminiscent of countryside living and style, with a modern flair — but this trendy style doesn’t have to be an East Coast exclusive. SoCal girls can rock this fall look with a flowy Free People tank and some casual Rainbow Sandals flip-flops (Santa Barbara style) or some stylish tennis shoes.

Accessories

Belts are a practical accessory that have elevated outfits for decades. A functional trend that won’t, and shouldn’t, be leaving anytime soon! From suede to leather, belts are the perfect way to incorporate the fall vibe into an outfit without dressing too warm for the Southern California sun. Adding a belt to an outfit is also the perfect way to add a pop of red or brown, staple colors for this fall.

Vintage watches and chunky gold jewelry are another staple of a trendy fall wardrobe that elevates an outfit, without overdressing for the weather. This adds an element of elegance, appearing polished and cozy in an effortless way! Coming from a girl who is jewelry-obsessed, jewelry is also the perfect way to reflect your individual identity through fashion. Thrifting and buying jewelry while traveling is another great way to find unique pieces that are sure to stand out in your wardrobe!

Make fall trends your own!

Coming from a frustrated SoCal girl who’s never able to follow early fall fashion trends, you don’t have to miss out! Embracing the color schemes, materials, and accessories of the season are the perfect ways to incorporate chic fall vibes without overheating in the California sun!