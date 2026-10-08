Elle Woods Would Approve: Beauty And Brains In Sorority Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was never drawn to the cultish, perfectly manicured, garish lifestyle I always attributed to “sorority life.” I found the bottle-blondes unnatural, the door songs unnerving, and the cookie-cutter mold unrealistic. I never imagined myself giving sugary-sweet smiles to sisters I had never met, and I disapproved of the ditsy image I had learned to associate with sorority girls.

I’ve always defined myself in a few ways: fiercely independent, individualistic, and heavily reliant on academia. These traits run straight through me, and I couldn’t imagine fashioning this character with the ditsy and flat archetype of a sorority girl.

During orientation going into my freshman year at UCSB, while sitting at lunch with a group of girls — who I remain close friends with — I had just met, the conversation turned to formal recruitment. For some reason, I was shocked to find these girls uncannily similar to myself. We laughed at the same jokes, raved over the same books, sang the same lyrics, and I found myself feeling more comfortable with the idea of joining a sorority. If these were the kinds of girls who would be in my house, I could get behind rushing.

Needless to say, I went through recruitment, and ran home to the Gamma Beta chapter of Alpha Phi. A year later, as overused as it is, I couldn’t be more content with my concession to rush. While naturally some of the frivolities of sorority life I dreaded turn out to be true (no, we don’t haze or do door-chants, but we do have silly chapter meetings and get over-enthused about quarterly formals), my experience with the girls I have met stands in stark contrast with what I imagined growing up.

Shocker, I know! Who would have thought that generalizing a demographic of hundreds of thousands of women would prove to be a gross over-simplification of their depth of character and impressive selfhood?

Media depictions of sororities reduce their members to catty, materialistic, superficial, unintelligent, and mean. They paint an image of a heterogenous physical image tied up in a pretty pink ribbon. Movies, television, books, and feminine stereotypes portray sorority girls as boy-crazy and shiny blonde characters who lack depth beyond her (oftentimes “slutty”) physical appearance.

Why is that? I can’t speak for everyone’s experience — you’re bound to get rotten eggs in every carton — but to write off an entire population of young women as pretty faces and ugly personalities is more telling about societal pressures and expectations of girls than their actual existence in university communities.

Let’s talk about sorority girls and the stereotypes they constitute, versus the reality they live.

Sorority girls, contrary to popular belief, aren’t moronic zombies only in school to get a “Missus degree.” Don’t forget — the only reason sororities exist in the first place is because early collegiate institutions barred access to women joining men’s fraternities.

For a brief history of women in academia, sororities helped to branch the gap of exclusion to the normalcy of girls on campus. While UCSB’s student demographic boasts an impressive female dominated population, women (white, at that) weren’t even admitted to universities until less than 200 years ago. Historically female colleges only exist because girls were banned from pursuing higher education. In and of itself, sitting in the 8:00 a.m. lecture that you despise is an impressive feat of feminism that women would have (and did) died for.

Women love learning. That’s not an opinion — within five years of Title IX being dropped in the 70s, women surpassed men in earning bachelor’s degrees. To this day, women have claimed the majority of not just bachelor’s, but also master’s and doctoral degrees.

Thus, sororities in fact champion academic excellence. Statistically speaking, at UCSB — an already competitive academic institution — alone, Panhellenic members consistently outperform non-Panhellenic students. The Winter quarter 2025 Panhellenic GPA was an average of 3.490, while the overall average for undergraduate students was 3.388.

For my chapter at Alpha Phi, we have a “Smarty Phis” program to celebrate girls who receive both 4.0s and 3.8s or higher every quarter, a mentor program for girls with similar majors, and a spacious library dedicated to hardworking members to work in peace. My friends in other chapters have reported similar initiatives.

Moreover, I abhor the sentiment that sororities’ sole purpose is for partying, drinking, and fraternal relations. I’ll admit it — I’m a college student at the number one party school in the country. I’d be surprised if I didn’t go out 2-3 times a week. I adore getting ready with my friends, listening to music in the chapter house, and walking over to whatever social event we have that night with my sisters. With a chapter of my size, I can always count on a familiar face if I get lost, or someone there to support me if I were to get in a scary situation.

The first week of going out freshman year, I got separated from my friends and was left stranded on Del Playa while thousands of students roamed the street for our annual Midnight Madness party kicking off the start of the school year. I was sober, but so close to the ocean that my phone had no service, and I was panicking trying to navigate around a social scene I never had before.

Just then, a sophomore in the sorority I had joined just the weekend before approached me. Having only had maybe one conversation with her before, she took time away from her friends and fun to stay with me for upwards of an hour while I tracked down my friends, and it was only after she walked me into the party they were at that she hugged me, told me to reach out if I needed help, and left.

That, to me, is what sorority girls are like. It’s mutual commitment and loyalty just as much as it is having an engaging social calendar.

Molly Peach / Her Campus

Don’t even get me started on philanthropy — I can’t say I ever pictured frat boys stripping on stage to the benefit of women’s heart health (shoutout Heartthrob) as the epitome of philanthropy, but the results are undeniable. For my chapter’s Red Dress Gala this year, we raised $100k, with over $55k being donated to the Alpha Phi foundation for the grants and cardiovascular initiatives our organization facilitates for medical research. It might sound silly or unimportant at a local level, but it’s a powerful network of selflessness to be a member of.

I take issue overall with being underestimated, and with the pattern of women’s organizations and interests being condescendingly labeled as one-dimensional and reputed as classless and trivial.

Sorority women have the capability of being hilarious, empathetic, giving, brilliant, and genuine, if only you allow them to resculpt the impression of them you already hold.

I can’t persuade you to rush, and this isn’t an effort to. It’s a reminder that sorority women have souls and passions and are individuals just like any other girl. I wear my letters, my bright pink Alpha Phi hoodies, with pride. I know my blonde hair and bubbly personality may lead to my being underestimated by classmates and professors. It only makes my satisfaction that much sweeter when I excel at an exam or voice the perfect esoteric literary analysis in section — I represent my chapter, and help to resignify Panhellenic judgment in the process.