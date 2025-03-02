Dining Hall Diaries: A Guide to Hacking UCSB’s Dining Halls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Now that I’ve started my sophomore year and officially started cooking for myself, I’ve realized something I never expected: I actually kind-of miss the dining halls?! It’s strange to say, but there’s something about the convenience and endless options that I completely took for granted as a freshman.

Oh, and not to mention how the dining halls are honestly such a social event. My friends and I would spend hours there every day, running into every possible person, talking about everything and nothing, but it was such a big part of the freshman year experience. Food truly has a way of bringing people together.

Back then, I was eager to be in and out of the dining halls, just wanting to grab the usual pizza or burger without thinking twice. But by the end of the year, I had cracked the code. There were so many ways to level up meals that I had no clue about when I first got here. The dining halls are also set up for buffet style meals, so you can really toss together whatever floats your boat. Turns out, the dining halls had way more potential than I gave them credit for—I just wasn’t taking the time.

So, for anyone new to campus (or to those still sticking to the basics), here are some tricks I wish I’d known in the beginning of my first year about how to make the most of UCSB’s dining halls. Trust me, your future self—especially the one attempting to meal prep—will thank you.

Changing Your Perspective

Learning your way around the dining halls is a great introduction into meal prepping and cooking for yourself for when the time comes. It gives you an easy-in to thinking about what goes together, making your own dishes to fit your personal likings.

UCSB has 4 dining commons; De La Guerra, known as DLG, is the most convenient on-campus dining hall as it is the closest to most classes and dorms. Ortega, which is UCSB’s take-out dining hall, is the go-to for something quick, easy, and for when you just want to eat dinner in bed instead of with hundreds of your classmates. Carrillo is the dining hall located closest to IV, but is definitely worth the walk. And finally, of course, Portola, the farthest dining hall from campus, located in front of the Santa Catalina dorms. For those who live on-campus, this bus ride or bike ride will not stand in your way of getting the luxury of eating at Portola.

This being said, with so many options for where to eat everyday, if you’re trying to decide where to eat, it is super helpful to check out the UCSB dining hall menus to see a full overview of what each location will have available everyday! This is helpful for any allergies you may have as well, as some days certain dining halls may have more accommodating options for you than others. Eating healthy, or on a gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian diet, etc. may feel overwhelming at first when adjusting to a dining hall, but there are options for everyone!

General Hacks

In terms of general hacks that are applicable at any of the three buffet style dining halls, my friends and I learned we could ask for certain things on the side, for example, asking for the meat on the side for any mexican food options to add it to a salad or to add some protein to any meal! As simple as it is to just ask for plain items, it really did take me two quarters to figure out I could have butter noodles anytime I wanted (the best comfort meal)! They are very accommodating, you just have to ask!

Each of the buffet dining halls also have a quarterly each quarter: these are one day during the quarter where the dining halls each have a theme where they make extra fun items all day! The themes have been things like BBQ, islands of the world, French, American, etc. You can check the UCSB dining hall instagram to keep up to date with these events each dining hall puts on and more information about dining options at UCSB! There are also gluten-free pantries accessible at De La Guerra, Carrillo, and Portola dining commons that are stocked with the same item selections. To check out menu offerings without gluten quickly and easily, check out the Food Facts Tool.

De La Guerra (“DLG”)

Ah, DLG—my first dining hall experience, the ultimate go-to for anyone who wants convenience and variety in one place, making it the perfect spot to grab a quick meal between classes. In my heart, DLG will forever be the best dining hall for deserts- my favorite part being the ice cream bar. Sure, the buffet-style options are great, but if you know how to get creative with the ice cream, you can level up your sweet treats like never before. My personal favorite? Add some cereal (lucky charms) to your scoop of ice cream for some delicious crunch, or if you’re feeling nostalgic, make yourself a root beer float. And don’t forget about brunch at DLG- Grab a waffle, top it with vanilla ice cream, and throw on some fruit. You’re in college- you can have ice cream for breakfast if you want! It’s the little hacks like these that make every meal at DLG feel customizable and way more fun, and it’s those small details that I really miss now.

Ortega

Ortega is a bit different from the other dining halls in that it’s not a buffet—it’s UCSB’s take-out dining option, so you order online from a set menu and simply pick it up. While it’s not as customizable as DLG or the others, it’s definitely one of the most convenient choices, especially if you’re in a rush or need something quick during a library session or when you just want to eat in the comfort of your dorm room. The options rotate often and they always have a wide variety of choices! My favorites were always the pesto chicken pasta, breakfast burrito, fries, and the toll house bar! I loved Ortega for days when I wanted something reliable that I knew I liked, rather than hoping the other dining halls had something I was craving!

Carillo

Carillo is the most notable for the brunch menu. At Carrillo, the best hack by far is making a next-level toast. Hear me out- you can add an egg made any way you like—scrambled, fried, or poached. Then, take it to the next level by adding toppings like sprouts, balsamic drizzle, tomatoes, and whatever else you can find at the salad or sandwich stations. It never disappoints. Carrillo is also the perfect spot for DIY açaí bowls! They usually have açaí sorbet or some sort of sorbet available at the ice cream section, which you can use as the base. From there, head over to the toppings to add things like granola, fresh strawberries, bananas, honey and even peanut butter! You can totally customize your bowl to match any flavor craving, and it’s a refreshing, health-ish option that feels more like a treat. It’s another one of those hidden gems at Carrillo that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of!

Portola

Portola is definitely worth the trek for one big reason—the sushi bar! With ingredients like eel sauce, rice, and spicy mayo, plus the salad section offering edamame, tofu, cucumbers, and even tuna, you can easily create your own sushi bowl or a spicy tuna bowl. It’s a fun way to mix things up and get a meal that feels more like a restaurant experience. Portola also offers fresh fruit at every meal, which is perfect for rounding out your plate or grabbing a quick snack. And if you’re a fan of paninis, they have a panini press that you can use to customize your sandwich. With toppings available at the sandwich and burger stations, like fresh veggies, cheeses, and sauces, you can really elevate your panini game and make it as fancy as you like. It’s all about getting creative with what’s available, and Portola gives you plenty of options to do just that!

Adulting Can Wait

Looking back, it’s wild to admit I actually miss the dining halls—who knew I’d be nostalgic for buffet lines? Sure, cooking for myself now is great, but the ability to eat ice cream for breakfast without judgment? Unbeatable. Everyone has different experiences at the dining halls but if you’re creative, there’s something for everyone!

The dining halls might’ve been chaotic and also underwhelming at times, but they were a real playground for food experiments, and now that I’ve left, I realize I’ll never have that kind of freedom again. Adulting is overrated—bring back the root beer floats with every meal.