Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Review: Another Sequel Flop Or The Movie To Save 2026?

I have a confession to make. I’m actually looking forward to watching The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

The Signs for Yet Another Lackluster Sequel

It might seem unsurprising that this new movie would be highly anticipated, seeing the enduring cultural impact of the first Devil Wears Prada film. Yet, when several candid teaser clips and paparazzi photos of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep emerged on the internet, a firestorm of hate ensued. From people dunking on the Netflix color grading in the photo stills to slamming the outdated outfits in a movie supposedly about fashion, there was not one aspect of this movie left unscathed.

Initially, I agreed with the Internet. I was also horrified with the harsh, fluorescent lighting or how Miranda Priestly looked like she was dressed straight out of 2010, I mean rock stud pumps in 2026, seriously? How could the movie that I fell in love with as a kid, the one that inspired me to pursue my journalism dreams, appear this dull? How could a film that provided relevant, on-nose-critiques to the fashion industry, feel so disconnected to our current era?

The Trailer That Changed My Mind

However, when the official trailer dropped for the sequel, I soon realized that just like the first film, there was more to this movie than met the eye. Beyond the overly glossy aesthetic, there were striking similarities between the characters in this movie and the first one. Andy, the protagonist of the film, remains as frazzled as ever, while side characters Nigel and Emily continue to spew snarky one liners.

Most notably, Miranda Priestly, editor of Runway Magazine and Andy’s boss, holds the same performative coldness as she did in the first film, “forgetting” that Andrea ever worked for her — which is essentially the plot of the first movie. While yes, the trailer didn’t reveal much about the film’s story line, the fact that the writers preserved the authenticity of the film’s characters gives me hope for the movie’s direction.

There is not much known about the plot of the film so far, but unlike many recent sequels, ahem Gladiator 2, it does not appear to be a repeat of the events of the first film. The 20 years that have passed since the first film and the rise of social media allow for a new angle to be explored within the sequel. Instead of the film simply following a woman attempting to survive in a hostile work environment, it includes navigating the world of fashion journalism in an increasingly digital landscape. I for one am excited to see what changes Runway, a legacy magazine, has made to stay afloat within a world of flippant social media trend cycles.

Sequel Fatigue

While I am eagerly anticipating the release of this film, I can understand why the general consensus is still that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is going to suck. For the past five years, it has felt like Hollywood is too scared to take a chance on original material, instead resorting to churning out films from the same franchises. But audiences have sequel fatigue; people are exhausted of studios banking on the same option, instead of inviting the risk that comes with bringing new voices to the forefront.

Moreover, a movie that is as beloved and quotable as The Devil Wears Prada is hard to follow up with. Everything from the costume design to the music pairing for each scene in the original was absolutely intentional and iconic. I can still remember my fourth grade self watching the opening credits of the Runway “clackers” getting ready to KT Tunstall’s “Suddenly I See” and hoping that I could be just like these women when I grew up.

So if there’s seemingly no way for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to replicate the emotionally resonant moments of the first film, how can it avoid becoming just another sequel flop?

What I’m Hoping to See

While I’m glad that the original characters have maintained their distinct personalities, I hope that this film changes the character dynamics in a way that the viewers haven’t seen before. As much as nostalgia will be bringing me to the theater, I’m hoping to see a curve ball that leaves me glued to my seat, whether that be the introduction of a new character or something happening to Runway Magazine itself.

I’m also anticipating that the sequel will address the emergence of fashion influencers within the media landscape. I’m curious to see what commentary the film will give on how social media is changing the fashion industry, and whether it is for better or worse.

What I Don’t Want to See

The trailer did not have much in terms of dialogue, but from what I heard so far, the film isn’t pandering to a modern audience. One of my biggest pet peeves in our current reboot era is when filmmakers equate slang with relatability. To avoid becoming another trashed sequel, the writers need to focus on witty dialogue, instead of trying to cram as much Internet-speak as possible into a single line.

Final Thoughts

Do I know if this movie will restore our faith in sequels or reboots? Of course not, I don’t hold a crystal ball, but I do know that in our current fast-paced and unpredictable world, The Devil Wears Prada 2 should be a campy, fun time. In the wise words of Miranda Priestly herself, that’s all.