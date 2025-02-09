The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is here again and I’m sure I’m not the only one stumped on gift ideas. I think having a partner for Valentine’s Day is amazing, but there’s an underlying pressure to bring out your “romantic” side in a different way than before. Don’t get me wrong, I am in fact a romantic at heart, and I love finding creative ways to show my partner how much they mean to me. But, Valentine’s Day gifts can often get old, or generic. There’s always the classic box of chocolates, or a bouquet of roses. This year however, I want to think of some hopefully meaningful, unique ways to celebrate the day of love.

“Remember when we…”

I saw this concept on Pinterest and wanted to put my own spin on it. The idea is to individually write about 30 to 50 separate memories on an index card or something similar, and give it to your partner as a sentimental gift. I love this idea for its simplicity. I get no greater joy than looking back at pictures of my boyfriend and I.

To add to this gift’s specialness, you can paste a photo on the back of each card that pertains to the memory. If there’s no photo to go with the memory, print out another photo for consistency and aesthetics. Put these cards in a little self-decorated box, and you’re good to go! This is an especially great idea for long term relationships because it is so refreshing to remember and cherish the past. Additionally, this will always be something for your partner to look back at and think of you.

kissy clothes

I’m sure the title of this section is confusing but let me explain! Last year I added kiss marks to the envelope of my boyfriend’s card and he absolutely loved it. He actually still has the envelope to this day. There’s something about a kiss print that is both aesthetic and sexy. So, why not put it on a sweatshirt? I’ve done customizable clothes through services like Etsy and Amazon before, and they do a great job if you find the right vendor.

The kiss mark doesn’t have to be obnoxious. If I were to do this, I would essentially kiss something like a napkin or piece of paper, take a photo of it, and upload to the website I am personalizing the sweatshirt on. When personalizing the sweatshirt, the kiss mark doesn’t have to be smack dab in the middle. I would want to place it maybe on the back of the shoulder, or on the pocket. A gift like this is still wearable without being embarrassing, and your partner gets to carry a kiss with them all day.

The 5 senses

I have also seen this gift on social media before, but the best part is that you have the freedom to make it very personal. The gift is based on the 5 senses: sight, hearing, taste, touch, and smell. I’ll give an example for each to get your brain going. For sight, I think a photograph or drawing would work best. If you’re a good artist, now is your time to shine! You can frame the sight part of the gift, and your partner can hang it as decoration or keep it on their nightstand. Hearing was at first a difficult one for me to think about, but then I remembered my boyfriend is a music lover. For this part of the gift, I would get him a new vinyl for his collection. If you want to go bigger for this part of the gift, consider buying some local concert tickets or make your partner a personalized playlist!

Taste is a part of the gift that can sway many ways. Obviously, this can be a nice dinner, some homemade desserts, or even your partner’s favorite Starbucks order. If you want to make it a little sexy, just get some flavored lip gloss. Touch is another gift that I would say can go in a few directions. If you are looking for more of a texture-based gift, you can buy your partner a soft blanket – bonus points if you get a personalized one! Touch can also be going on a date to the petting zoo, or going thrifting.

Lastly, smell is maybe the easiest part of the gift. The first thing I can think of for this is buying your partner a candle. However, this can be a new cologne or perfume, a bouquet of flowers, car freshener, etc. Using the 5 senses to create a gift can really reflect thoughtfulness, and your partner will be sure to love it!

There are so many different ways to spoil your partner this year! Even just writing this article gave me a few ideas on how I plan to celebrate this Valentine’s Day, so I hope I was able to inspire you as well. To all my singles, and all my takens, have a Happy Valentine’s day!