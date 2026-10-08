Channel Islands National Park Should Be Your Next Weekend Trip

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Located off the coast of Santa Barbara are the famous Channel Islands National Park. Known for their wildlife, coastal views, and unique ecosystems, the islands are a very special place to visit near the UCSB campus. Whether you are into hiking, kayaking, snorkeling, camping, or simply getting away from the busy pace of Isla Vista, the Channel Islands are an unforgettable experience for students and locals.

What are the Channel Islands?

The Channel Islands are made up of 8 islands located along the Southern California coast, 5 of which are protected as part of Channel Islands National Park. If you’ve ever had the opportunity to live in the Santa Barbara dorms, you’ll know some of the residence halls are actually named after these islands. Popular islands to visit include Santa Cruz Island, Anacapa Island, and Santa Rosa Island.

The waters around the islands are filled with kelp forests, reefs, fish, sea caves, and marine life native to the California coast. Depending on the season, visitors may spot dolphins, sea lions, whales, or even the tiny island fox, a species found only on the Channel Islands. Because the islands are relatively isolated and undeveloped, visiting them feels peaceful and untouched compared to many mainland nature destinations. It is one of the few places nearby where you can almost completely disconnect and enjoy nature.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Cultural Heritage of the channel islands

The islands are also important culturally and historically. The Channel Islands were originally home to the Chumash people, who lived there for thousands of years and relied heavily on the ocean for food, transportation, and resources. Today, the islands are important archaeological sites. Visitors can still learn about Chumash history and see artifacts connected to their culture. Recognizing the original inhabitants of the islands is an important part of visiting respectfully.

How to get there

The islands may seem very far and almost unattainable, but getting to them is actually a lot easier than it seems. To reach the islands, most visitors drive to Ventura Harbor or Channel Islands Harbor. Ventura Harbor is the closest option to UCSB, located about 45 minutes from campus.

From there, visitors typically take a ferry through Island Packers, the main transportation company serving the islands. Round-trip ferry tickets are usually around $72 for students and adults, depending on the destination. Trips to Santa Cruz Island and Anacapa Island run year-round. During the ride, it is common to spot bottlenose dolphins, sea lions, and sometimes even whales alongside the boat.

Private boat tours are also available through different local companies, including snorkeling and scuba diving excursions. UCSB students can sometimes visit the islands through campus organizations as well, including the Scuba Club and the Excursion Club. Certain UCSB courses even include trips to the islands as part of field-based learning experiences.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

what to do on the islands

hiking:

Hiking is one of the best ways to experience the islands, and each island has trails ranging from beginner-friendly walks to more challenging hikes.

Santa cruz island hikes:

Scorpion Ranch Hike

Level: Beginner-Friendly

This short 0.5-mile round-trip hike is easy for most visitors and offers coastal views. The area also includes a visitor center and several scenic stops.

Cavern Point Loop

Level: Moderate

This 2-mile loop is one of the most popular hikes on the island. Beginning near Scorpion Anchorage, the trail runs along cliffs and has ocean views.

Potato Harbor Overlook

Level: Moderate

This 5-mile round-trip hike leads to a popular photograph spot on the island. While there is no direct beach access, the overlook itself is worth the trek to get there.

Smuggler’s Cove

Level: Difficult

At around 7.5 miles round-trip, this hike is more challenging but ends with beautiful coastal scenery and a secluded beach.

Anacapa Island hikes:

Anacapa Island is known for its cliffs, lighthouse, and seabird populations. The island has shorter trails but ocean views. Before visiting, download the official park app through the National Park Service App.

Original photo by Saba Alavi

Camping:

Camping on the islands is a different experience from camping on the mainland. Since the islands are remote, one must bring in and pack out all supplies. This includes food and trash. Campsites are affordable and allow visitors to fully experience the quiet environment after day visitors leave.

If leaving a car overnight at Ventura or Oxnard Harbor, visitors park in long-term parking areas and, with permits, displayed. Ventura Harbor charges approximately $10 per night for overnight parking.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Kayaking and snorkeling

Kayaking is another popular activity, especially around the sea caves of Santa Cruz Island. Guided kayak tours allow visitors to explore caves, rocky coastlines, and areas that cannot be reached by hiking. Snorkeling and scuba diving are also popular because of the islands’ clear water and marine biodiversity.

What to wear

Weather conditions on the islands can change quickly, so layers are important no matter the season. Athleisure and comfortable clothing for movement work best, especially for hiking and kayaking. Good hiking shoes are recommended, and windbreakers or jackets are helpful for the boat because temperatures can feel colder on the water.

Each season offers something different on the islands. Spring brings wildflowers and green hills, summer is ideal for camping and kayaking, fall usually has fewer crowds but mild weather, and winter offers opportunities for whale watching.

Things to know before you go

There are little to no restaurants or stores on the islands, so bring enough food, water, and supplies for the entire trip.

Cell service can be limited depending on the island and location.

Wear layers because temperatures on the water can feel much colder and windier than in Santa Barbara.

If you are prone to seasickness, consider bringing motion sickness medication or ginger chews since boat rides can sometimes be rough.

Good hiking shoes are recommended, especially for longer trails.

Wildlife should always be respected and observed from a distance. Additionally, don’t take anything from the island (even if the shell is really cool).

Book ferry tickets ahead of time during spring and summer because trips can fill up quickly.

There are no cars on most islands, which helps preserve their natural environment and atmosphere.

Overall, the Channel Islands are one of the most unique destinations near Santa Barbara and definitely worth visiting if you have the chance. Between the wildlife, hiking, history, and scenery, it is easy to see why they are often called California’s Galapagos.