Beneath The Rhinestones: Has Euphoria Lost Its Shine?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While dirty secrets and attractive actors drew us into Euphoria, soundtracks, lovable actors, and riveting storylines kept us around. As Euphoria Sundays return, viewers are left questioning: Will Season 3 have the same magic as the previous seasons?

Season 3 is a product of loss, societal change, and the journey of growing up. All of these production changes are destined to change the show, pulling it out of the bubble of high school drama and into the real world. Will it remain a classic for Gen Z, or fall off the charts?

inspired by tragedy

Angus Cloud, who played the loveable character, “Fezco” in Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2, passed away July 31st 2023, after an accidental overdose. Cloud’s substance abuse began after a traumatic brain injury at 15, when he was prescribed medication for the pain, leading to his lifelong struggle with drug use.

Director Sam Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter that, although his death was real, he could cope by keeping him alive in the show. Levinson dedicates much of his work to honoring Angus, and he is very forthcoming about the effect Cloud’s death had on him. Levinson claims he worked during much of the filming to make sure Cloud was healthy.

Levinson transitioned Clouds’ presence into Season 3, while Rue, played by Zendaya, and Lexi, played by Maude Apatow, are catching up. Here, Fezco is revealed to be serving time in prison for 30 years, a consequence of his drug-trafficking affairs, murders, and assault. Many viewers disagreed with the decision to keep Fezco alive, while Levinson was steadfast in his plan to orient the season around honoring Angus. Levinson also worked to center the storyline around the dangers and consequences of drug use, educating the public on the value of their lives and the dangers of fentanyl.

Besides keeping his character alive, Angus is memorialized through a note at the end of the episode, recognizing the true tragedy of his death. Actors like Jacob Elordi also honored Angus through wearing a denim jacket stitched with “Fezco” at the premiere of the new season, implementing little memorials to ensure he isn’t forgotten.

Missing Pieces: tragedy continues

Eric Dane, who played the complex character, Cal Jacobs, in Euphoria seasons one and two, also tragically lost his life in early 2026. After an aggressive battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), Dane eventually died from respiratory failure.

This tragic loss was not left unspoken by directors. Dane was memorialized at the beginning of the first episode, similar to the way Angus Cloud was. Dane is still included in the season through prefilmed scenes, where Levinson offered Dane accommodations for his declining health. Levinson saw Dane as a pivotal character in the filming of the show, and Dane never lost the will to show up for filming. With more scenes to come, viewers will have to wait to see the continuation of Eric Dane’s character in Season 3.

After the past few years of loss and tragedy, many thought Euphoria wouldn’t thrive without Angus Cloud and Eric Dane. However, Levinson’s genuine care for actors helps continue their legacy this season, not diminishing the tragedy, but honoring their memory.

Growing apart: missing Soundtracks

Seasons 1 and 2 were defined by the presence of musical genius, “Labrinth.” Labrinth, real name Timothy Lee McKenzie, is a singer and songwriter who produces a unique blend of pop, electronic, and soul music. Labrinth’s songs were played in some of the most emotional scenes of Season 1 and 2, including the famous scene of Zendaya’s hallucination after relapsing. The emotional content of these scenes, along with the addictive nature of Labrinth’s music, created a unique brand image for Euphoria.

However, Labrinth’s presence is obviously missing this season. As a result of creative differences and loss of connection with the director, Labrinth revoked the rights to his music from HBO Max. Many viewers this season are missing the recognizable sound of seasons one and two. TikTok users are even editing the soundtrack onto Season 3 scenes to mimic the nostalgia and emotional presence of the previous seasons, showing their yearning for the return of the original soundtrack.

YouTube

Eye glitter and rhinestones: The loss of the signature look

Previous seasons of Euphoria were known for their bold looks: bright colors, rhinestones, and expressive eyeliner. These eye makeup looks were expressive of the personalities of characters, making them identifiable players in the branding of Euphoria in the early seasons. However, as the seasons progressed, the glam has become more mature, moving towards a cleaner, more modern Hollywood glam.

Phasing out the glitter and bold glam has left many viewers yearning for more. However, others see it as indicative of a changing phase of life. Leaving high school and working towards a new career path has led many of the characters to leave their “immature” selves behind, as reflected in their makeup. With this perspective, the change in glam highlights growth over a mindless switch to current trends.

Overall, Euphoria has never been a follower. Directors and creative executives have always set trends, making it unlikely that directors would abandon the “Euphoria look” and mechanically follow changing trends towards “softer glam.” There is a point to the switch.

Season three’s theme: Dealing with change

Changes in actors, music, and costumes seem as if they could take away the luster of the show. However, this season uses these shifts as a function of the overall narrative, taking obstacles and using them to show what is real: growth, societal change, and the importance of the ones you love. This makes Euphoria real and relatable; its ability to showcase change through conveying real human emotion.