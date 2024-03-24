Being Delulu Is The Solulu: How Delusion Can Help You

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

“The best way to live life is through rose-tinted glasses,” – Yours Truly

The world, a.k.a. TikTok, has been taken by storm on the miracles of being wholeheartedly delusional. Who needs math when you have girl math? Who needs science when you have manifestation? Who needs reality when you can just make your own? Our delusions may seem insane, but these can do wonders for your brain, self-esteem, and manifesting your wildest dreams!

In all seriousness, there is actual science to back up how being delusional can help you achieve your goals. There’s a fine line between pretending we don’t have responsibilities and believing in yourself and your capabilities.

People imagine delusions as typically associated with mental disorders and involving false beliefs that are resistant to reason or evidence. So how can this be a good thing? Let’s talk about the science behind it.

Her Campus Media

Your brain has plasticity, which essentially means you can rewire and mold it by changing your mindset. The more we visualize our best possible lives, the more optimism we have about achieving these dreams. Let’s think about it this way — if you genuinely believed that everything you wanted was going to happen next week, how would that change how you approach this week? I guarantee you would be less anxious and depressed about the following days, instead replacing it with feelings of happiness and pride. Being delusional grants you unlimited confidence.

This newfound self-esteem is your secret weapon in the real world. You can convince yourself you’re the smartest person in the room, even if everyday you forget where you put your keys. This boost in your self esteem though can be incredibly helpful in the real world. Going into a job interview already believing you got it will actually up your chances of getting it because the employer can see how willing and ready you are.

When you’re feeling positive, cortisol (the stress hormone) decreases, and your brain produces serotonin, leaving you feeling happy and cool as a cucumber. When serotonin levels are normal, one feels happy, calmer, less anxious, more focused and more emotionally stable.

One of my favorite books on this subject is Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman. Kahneman says, “A reliable way to make people believe in falsehoods is frequent repetition because familiarity is not easily distinguished from the truth.” If you can brainwash yourself into thinking you’re ugly, unlikeable, and overall not good enough, why can’t you brainwash yourself into thinking you are that b*tch. Because the truth is — you are.

Society and other people’s perceptions can hurt and take away your self worth, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take it back! When you’re so far deep into a negative mindset, it’s difficult to see another life that we could have. I believe my favorite thing about being delusional is that besides all the fun jokes my friends and I tell, I’ve started to feel more motivated by the ideals and life I want for myself.

The power of positive delusions to rewire our brains and promote the manifestations of our ambitions is an intriguing mentality. When you use them effectively, delusions become the Swiss Army knife of personal development, helping you conquer anxiety, transcend limitations, and build that positive fortress in your mind. Picture it as your mental superhero cape.

Ultimately, embracing certain positive delusions can be a transformative experience, allowing us to push our boundaries, and achieve the extraordinary. In the end, if you balance your delusions with a sprinkle of reality, they can be a potent tool for rewiring your brain and making your deepest desires come true. So, dear reader, staying a little delulu might just be the secret to a happier, more successful you.

So remember everyone, staying delulu is the solulu!