Behind the Decks: How Women DJs Are Remixing a Sexist Industry

If my life had a soundtrack, it would be an endless loop of tracks by Pawsa or Keinemusik. Whether I’m at the beach, pretending to study, or lying face down on the floor questioning life, you can bet house or techno is blasting in the background.

Every college student, whether a die hard fan or just there for the party, knows the basics: Fisher, John Summit, and David Guetta. It’s practically a rite of passage.

For me, nothing feels more like home than a crowd lost in the rhythm of house music. As a Lebanese person, this obsession runs deep — it’s practically ingrained in my culture. I even considered learning how to DJ. But one question stopped me in my tracks: where are all the women in this industry?

Where are all the women in Techno?

I’ve always noticed that, even as you dive deep into techno, the number of female DJs pales in comparison to their male counterparts. This made me want to explore the world of women DJs, and what I uncovered was eye-opening: their music is just as good. So why do male DJs get more recognition and fame?

I was so curious so I started asking around, and a few female DJs, who preferred to stay anonymous, shared some of their journeys in the music industry. They all pointed out a variety of problems such as historical gender biases in house music culture, limited access to networks and mentorship opportunities, the stereotype that techno is a “male” genre, and, unfortunately, unsafe or unwelcoming club environments for women.

Hearing this made me realize that while these barriers exist, they don’t have to be permanent. They’re not set in stone. It’s up to all of us to push past the surface, challenge these biases, and seek out talent that deserves to be recognized.

So, in that spirit, let me put you onto some incredible female DJs who are revolutionizing the techno and house scene.

When the music is loud, Peggy Gou is unstoppable

Turn up the music, and Peggy Gou will be at the center of the rave, unstoppable and ready to dance. The South Korean DJ and producer, now based in Berlin, has amazed the world with her electric house and techno beats. Tracks like “It Makes You Forget” and “Nanana” are not merely tunes, but also anthems that transform dance floors everywhere into great memories. Peggy’s trademark beats, mixed with nostalgic melodies, are so powerful that they make you want to move and groove.

When the music is loud, Peggy Gou is a force that can’t be stopped.

She is the North Star, Amelie lens is the new age

Amelie Lens isn’t simply riding the techno wave; she is the techno wave. With her mesmerizing tunes and precision-driven gigs, the Belgian DJ and producer has become an electronic powerhouse. Hits like “Hypnotized” and her work with Lenske Records have revolutionized techno and its rules.

Amelie’s talent isn’t just about the beats; it’s also in her ability to create an immersive environment, making you lose yourself in the rhythm. She’s the new face of techno, reinventing the genre with every melody.

Nina Kraviz has come home

Nina Kraviz is more than simply a DJ or producer; she represents a movement. The Russian producer has carved out her own way in the worldwide techno scene, with a sound that is both bold and passionate. Tracks like “Ghetto Kraviz” do more than simply make you dance; they also make you feel, combining raw emotion with mesmerizing sounds in a manner that only Nina can.

Through her label тpип (Trip), she not only pushes limits but also elevates avant-garde talent, demonstrating her dedication to the future of techno. Nina Kraviz has come home to the heart of house, where she’s always belonged.

Never Walk Alone with Blond:ish

Blond:ish isn’t just here to make you dance; she wants to make a difference. The DJ and producer has combined house music with a message about sustainability. Tracks like “Waves” and “Call My Name” deliver the good vibes, while her eco-conscious projects, such as Bye Bye Plastic, show she’s just as devoted to the world as she is to the party.

In Blond:ish’s universe, music does more than simply move you; it inspires you. Never go alone with Blond:ish, since she is paving the path for a brighter future in house music and beyond.

Let Nicole Moudaber take your soul

Nicole Moudaber’s sets are more than simply performances; they are spiritual experiences. The Lebanese-Nigerian techno icon’s mesmerizing beats and lengthy sets are not for the weak; they are for those who are willing to fully lose themselves in music.

Nicole has become the queen of underground techno with tunes like “In the Mood,” which evoke raw energy and deep feelings that will make you wonder if you ever really need to leave the dance floor. Let her steal your soul; if you haven’t heard her music yet, then you’ve never actually danced.

These women have broken barriers and remixed the whole game, redefined DJing in a male-dominated world and shown that talent knows no gender. They aren’t just making the future of techno and house, but they’re also rewriting its soul, one beat at a time.