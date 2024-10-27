BEETLEJUICE! BEETLEJUICE!: A FILM REVIEW

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The film highlight of this spooky season is Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 classic Beetlejuice. The original is an odd, off-kilter halloween story.

The original movie is similar to that of a PG-13 The Rocky Horror Picture Show, where an unassuming married couple discovers a haunted home and is welcomed by a host of ghoulish characters.

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton embarks on a new journey where the original characters, Lydia (played by Winona Ryder) and Delia Deetz (played by Catherine O’Hara), return to this house and are reintroduced to Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice is the trickster demon who is called upon three times to offer afterlife aid… Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice…

Beetlejuice!

With the rise of re-imaginings and sequels in the 21st century, it definitely is a challenge to bring exciting new storylines and life to stories that haven’t been touched in a while. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega recognizes this challenge. In an interview for Hot Press, Ortega states, “I remember being hesitant, because the first one is such a classic. You don’t want to ruin anything or mess things up.” She also mentions that she felt good about Tim Burton’s passion and the strength of the original actors.

Ortega is Burton’s new “it girl,” having played the character of Wednesday Addams in the 2022 Netflix series, Wednesday. Tim Burton tends to find actors he creatively enjoys and features them in multiple films, like Winona Ryder in both Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands. He trusted Oretega to mirror Winona’s performance and reintroduce this goth, “strange and unusual” type of character to a new audience.

Tim Burton’s Style

This sequel honors the original and keeps the audience engaged by not taking itself too seriously. It’s an enjoyable watch because it is a silly comedy.

Tim Burton’s humor is recognizable and timeless. According to Screen Rant, “No matter what the case is, Burton finds a way to conjure up a mystical smile and belly laugh in the most unlikely of places.” This is definitely present in Ortega’s deadpan acting, and Michael Keaton’s over-the-top theatrics as Beetlejuice.

I enjoyed the movie with my friend, who is a film major and they said their favorite moment was when, “the jerk (Lydia’s partner) proposed to Winona Ryder’s character at her own father’s wake. It is a classic Tim Burton move. Proposals are supposed to be this happy and exciting thing, and there’s a time and place for everything.” They emphasized that this was simply not the time nor place and it was hilarious.

What People Liked

Tim Burton’s current partner Monica Bellucci plays Delores, who is another humorous highlight from the movie. Delores is Beetlejuice’s evil ex-wife out for revenge. Her character is introduced as body parts and then she staples herself together with a Bee Gee’s song playing in the background. Screen Rant illustrates the scene: “The song ‘Tragedy’ starts when the cleaning staff gets an electric shock that knocks down boxes from the shelf. It continues as Delores’ dismembered body starts piecing itself back together.”

Many people enjoyed these scenes because they said they were basically glamor shots that showcase Burton’s admiration for her beauty. Critics such as Tiktoker Rockyraccoon19 says, “I think it’s extremely funny that Tim Burton literally stops the movie at multiple points just to show hot Monica Bellucci is.”

My friend and many others agreed that their favorite character was Bob, an undead henchman of Beetlejuice’s. He is his decoy as well as loyal assistant.

My friend also mentioned that Jenna Ortega is “the anti depressants that you have in the morning and the espresso martini that you have in the afternoon.” Her performance is electric and timeless. Many trends have sprung for the movie, including this makeup trend where you can get the iconic multicolored striped look on your lips.

In short, the movie has been received with fun and lighthearted criticism, encouraging people to let loose and have some fun and enjoy the movie.