Around The Counter: The Faces Behind Favorite Starbucks Drinks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Behind the counter of your favorite Isla Vista coffee spot, you find familiar faces you may not know by name. These are the people making your daily Starbucks runs possible, some of the funniest, kindest, and most hardworking individuals I’ve met. As someone who works alongside them, I’ve gotten to know the personalities behind your drinks, and here are a few you should know too.

Meet Arianthne (ari)

Saba Alavi

School: UC Santa Barbara

Year: 3rd Year

Major: Communication, Professional Writing minor

Fun Fact: She’s been to over 40 concerts

When I first met Ari, I was immediately drawn to her outgoing personality. After a few conversations, we clicked, and then found out we were both in the same lecture… and then the same section. Turns out we sat on opposite sides of the room and never acknowledged each other. Oops.

Working with her has been so eventful and something I genuinely look forward to when I’m trying to find positivity in a 30-hour work week. And she’s not only a proclaimed music enthusiast, she’s also my most trusted source for Coachella artists’ performance ratings.

If there’s someone you should go to for song recs, it’s Ari.

Meet Ignacio

Saba Alavi

School: UC Santa Barbara

Year: 4th Year

Major: Sociology and Anthropology

Fun Fact: He’s studying abroad for his THIRD time this summer in Rome, Italy

Ignacio is truly one of a kind. When I first met him, I could not get enough of the friendly banter between him and Ari. Watching the two of them behave as if they are related by blood, has been not only entertaining but an encouraging reminder that you can find lifelong friends anywhere.

Ignacio is wonderful to work with AND study with. He’s very accommodating as a shift lead, and he knows how to get things done efficiently.

What I admire about him is the initiative he takes while remaining understanding when our store feels a bit overwhelmed. He’s someone that you truly can count on to be kind and a good time as well.

Meet raquel

Saba Alavi

School: UC Santa Barbara

Year: 1st Year

Major: Communication

Fun Fact: She’s gone skydiving AND is bilingual (French)

I don’t even know where to begin with Raquel. As I started to get to know her as a coworker, I learned quickly that she is not wasting any time when it comes to living life to the fullest here at UCSB. She’s so beyond funny and will do any TikTok trend with you when the shift feels like it’s dragging along.

I enjoy her company at work, making every shift fly by while telling stories and dropping lore. She also seems to know literally everyone that walks in, so maybe you know her too!

meet adrian

Saba Alavi

School: Santa Barbara City College

Year: 2nd Year

Major: Economics

Fun Fact: He loves snowboarding, traveling, and outdoor activities

I thought it was kind of funny meeting Adrian for the first time, because I recognized him from the one time I stepped into Starbucks before becoming officially employed. After getting to know him, I realized that I had assumed he wasn’t funny and was boring to work with (I was wrong).

Working with Adrian is like doing chores with your twin brother, not wanting to do them, and then constantly going back and forth trying to convince the other person to do it for you. This usually happens when we work together, but most of the time, we do end up helping each other out.

Besides that, you should know that Adrian is very sweet. He has a very kind heart and has done great deeds, like taking my 6 hour shift on very short notice (Car troubles).

You should know that if you ever need anything, he’s got you!

meet nathan

Saba Alavi

School: ASU Online

Year: 2nd Year

Major: Kinesiology Exercise Science

Fun Fact: He didn’t give me one, so I’ll just tell you that him and his girlfriend found a Golden Retriever, and the puppy was really cute

Nathan is one of those people that make you laugh until you start tearing up and your abs begin to hurt. He’s also one of my favorite coworkers, because he told me that I was really funny and should not go bald!

When I first met him, I was a little intimidated because he is a shift lead. Quickly, I learned that he’s actually super sweet and someone you can complain to about your busy schedule.

Working with him is wonderful, because he’s really fast at making drinks, which means you get your order without being late to class, and I can rely on him to help out when I need help behind the bar.

So if you see Nathan, you know you’re in good hands!

Meet Seba

Saba Alavi

School: UC Santa Barbara

Year: 2nd Year

Major: Psychological and Brain Sciences

Fun Fact: She’s a self-taught ukulele player

Have you ever walked into Starbucks and been startled by a loud voice yelling “welcome in?” If so, you’ve been greeted by Seba.

Seba is one to know if you’re ever going to order in person. She can be a great time behind the bar, telling us stories so that we can live vicariously through her. She’s not only always dropping some kind of lore, but also experimenting with our food to make it taste better.

I would definitely describe her as someone who just goes with the flow, or in her own words “goes with the wind,” because she’s laid back and lets life happen as it does. Which, I agree, I think the wind has taken her in some crazy directions, but it’s nice to work with someone who isn’t ever stressed and just lives life as it is.

If you ever see her, just make sure to say hi!

meet george

Saba Alavi

School: UC Santa Barbara

Year: 4th Year

Major: Statistics and Data Science

Fun Fact: He’s seen two wonders of the world and is trying to find a way to see all of them in one day

Working with George is quite rewarding, because he’ll always help out without any complaints. His personality is kind of like a hug, warm and inviting, and all the things you’d want in a coworker and a friend. If there’s one thing I love about working with George, it’s that you can have intellectual conversations with him while still cracking jokes.

He’s also someone that still comes into Starbucks when he isn’t working, whether it’s to say hi, or grab a drink before class, which can be nice when you’re working a long shift and need a pick me up.

Overall, he’s a pretty sweet person to know, and I’d encourage you to get to know him!

meet Katie

Saba Alavi

School: UC Santa Barbara

Year: 3rd Year

Major: Political Science

Fun Fact: She studied abroad this past fall in Florence, Italy AND she’s an identical twin

A shift at Starbucks wouldn’t be complete without Katie’s uplifting attitude. She always has a smile on her face, and if you’ve ever seen her at the pickup window, you can tell she loves to be there.

Her personality makes a shift feel lighter and is refreshing to have when there’s an overwhelming rush. This is especially true when she encourages me to keep my head up as we’re 10 drinks behind during a typical afternoon at Starbucks.

Katie is also someone you can ask for tips and tricks about literally anything. She’s always willing to help if she has experience with it, and she never hesitates to lend a helping hand.

If you meet her, you’ll definitely remember her!

Beyond The Counter

At the end of the day, these are just a few of the faces behind your favorite drinks. They’re the people who make working at Starbucks bearable, and who turn long hours of icing shaken espressos and blending matchas into something worth showing up for. So next time you step into Starbucks, take a second to appreciate the people behind the counter. Like you, they’re just college students trying to get through the day.