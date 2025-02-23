Are We Too Old for Snapchat? The Crisis of a Generation 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I fear it may be time to address the question 15-year-old me never wanted to consider: Are we too old for Snapchat? Snapchat has been the lifeblood of high school socializing, especially being the ultimate tool for staying connected through COVID. However, as I edge further into college the reality is finally setting in — Snapchat might not be the app anymore. Maybe the time has come to move on altogether? So when do we let go, and what do we replace it with?

The End of an Era?

It may just be me, but Snapchat has always felt less serious than texting, which is why I have clung onto it and kept it around for so many years. It made small talk easier, relationships more casual; you’d add someone at a party, snap them a few times, and boom — instant connection (or at least a streak). But now? The novelty is fading, and let’s be real — isn’t it kinda awkward to meet guys through Snapchat? Asking for Snapchat instead of a number lowkey feels like a red flag at this point. Rather when a guy asks for your number it seems like they are genuinely more interested and have more long-term intentions (even though it should probably be the bare minimum by now).

Why it’s Hard to Let Go

Despite its decline in coolness, most of us still have Snapchat downloaded for very specific, and rational reasons: First and possibly the most important reason, class group chats — the only way to coordinate suffering with classmates and make it through classes somewhat sanely. Secondly, the memories (Snapchats term for pictures and videos that we save) it holds! I know I’m not alone in saying that I have been guilty of using Snapchat more than my IPhone camera through the years and it is finally catching up to me. I don’t want to lose all my memories but I also don’t want to have to scroll through my 10 years of Snap memories to access an old photo. Thirdly, and also very important, vlogs for long-distance friends – sending quick, unhinged life updates in real-time is unbeatable. I know we all feel this one because having friends all across the world can make it challenging to stay as close as we would like.

Now, bear with me for the next two. Even if you don’t want to admit it, the fourth and slightly less important reason is location stalking — not in a creepy way… but also, why do I know my ex is at a random Starbucks right now? One of Snapchats many perks whilst simultaneously also being a possible stressor. Now finally, the final reason which actually further proves my point that it NEEDS to go, the occasional late-night ‘wyd?’ snap — self-explanatory.

Snapchat’s biggest appeal is that it feels casual and low-commitment. You can reply on your own time (or never at all), there’s no pressure to keep a conversation going, and — if we’re being honest — it’s the only way to keep in touch with certain people without fully committing to texting them.

The Problem with Staying

The more we think about it, the weirder some of Snapchat’s features become. Memories are a blessing and a curse — like why do I need to be reminded of a conversation I had with my situationship from 2020? The whole saved in chat function feels like an inescapable time capsule. Some people love the nostalgia of old snaps popping up, but sometimes, they’re just unnecessary emotional landmines. It makes you wonder if at this point in life, keeping the app is really about staying connected or if it’s just holding onto the past in ways that don’t serve us anymore.

And if we’re talking about the Snap Map, aka location stalking… yeah, it’s convenient, but it’s also arguably really weird that we can track people’s movements, even those who we barely know, in real-time. Even when it’s unintentional, knowing where someone is at any given moment creates this strange parasocial dynamic. Sometimes, you see something you weren’t meant to see — someone hanging out without you, someone mysteriously off the grid, or worse, that ex who definitely said they were home but are actually out with someone else. It fuels paranoia, overthinking, and unnecessary drama. We have a location generation and the fact that we normalize this level of surveillance is kind of wild when you really think about it.

So, What’s Next For Us?

If we slowly phase Snapchat out, how do we replace it? The reality is, transitioning away from Snapchat doesn’t mean cutting off communication altogether, but rather shifting to forms of contact that might feel more intentional. Texting, while slightly more formal, ensures that the conversations you’re having actually matter. If someone wants to reach out, they will. Instagram DMs have also become a more socially acceptable way to stay in touch, especially when it comes to flirting or networking. Unlike Snapchat, where conversations can disappear into the void, DMs tend to carry a bit more weight, making interactions feel more genuine.

There’s also something to be said about using FaceTime or even voice messages instead. As we get older, the appeal of spontaneous, real-time conversations is growing. There’s a level of intimacy in hearing someone’s voice or seeing their face that Snapchat just can’t replicate. While Snapchat made communication feel effortless, maybe that’s the problem—it’s too effortless, too fleeting, too noncommittal.

Snapchat isn’t totally dead yet, but maybe it’s time to admit that we’re hanging onto it for convenience more than necessity. The transition out of Snapchat feels like a slow, inevitable breakup—we still care, but the spark just isn’t there anymore.

So, are we too old for Snapchat? Maybe not yet, but let’s just say… the expiration date is approaching.

What do you think? Are you still snapping, or is it time to move on?