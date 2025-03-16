An Out-Of-State Student’s Guide To UCSB

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The college admissions season is upon us again, which means it has officially been two years since I received an offer of admission from UCSB. Growing up in Texas, I loved my quaint, southern town but longed for California beaches, sunsets, and weather.

I was elated to be offered a place at UCSB, where I could fulfill my California dream while also studying at one of the best public schools in the nation. However, as summer came to a close, much of my excitement turned to anxiety.

I wondered, “How do I get my stuff to school? What do people in California wear? What if I get homesick?” I eventually navigated these questions, but not without a significant, and somewhat harrowing, amount of trial and error.

If you find yourself in a similar situation right now, whether you just graduated high school or are transferring from another institution out of state, I hope I can answer some of your questions about the intricacies of attending a university far from home.

Oh, and before I forget, congratulations! You worked hard to get here, and the least I can do is offer a little advice.

The Logistics

Logistically speaking, the move-in process can be daunting for someone who can’t drive to school for move-in weekend; even if you can drive, it’s likely a long ride, and I doubt you want to travel for hours across state lines in a car packed with basically everything you own.

If you find yourself in this predicament, I highly recommend utilizing UHaul’s College Boxes service. Once you sign up, you’ll be sent five double-walled (large) boxes, ten label pouches, five zip-ties, a roll of tape, and a marker.

All you have to do is schedule a pick-up day (I scheduled one about two weeks before the move-in weekend because Texas to California is quite the journey) and a drop-off day (the day you move in). The UHaul service will deliver your boxes directly to your dorm room. Bada bing, bada boom.

I found this way of moving to be highly convenient, as I was able to travel to UCSB with only a carry-on suitcase and a backpack. Though I was worried about the boxes getting lost or damaged, they arrived right on time and in perfect condition. I just might be the biggest fan of UHaul College Boxes.

Another great benefit of this service is that you can use it to move in and move out. The process is the same for moving out, whether you choose to send your boxes back home or to one of UHaul’s many storage units for safekeeping until your next school year.

The Social Adjustments

Moving away from friends and family can be difficult, especially when the distance of the move prevents you from seeing them often. However, I believe I’ve found the solution to this problem, though it’s not novel.

Like most out-of-state students will tell you, regularly calling your parents and friends will undoubtedly help with homesickness. However, I’d like to be more specific.

I find that Facetiming my parents and friends, rather than calling them, makes it seem more like we’re together, especially because I can see their beautiful faces (and identify their beautiful sarcasm).

Additionally, I am regimented about scheduling calls with my parents and friends to make sure everyone is available to talk at the same time, but also to give me something to look forward to.

I call my parents every Sunday, and knowing our call is coming at the end of the week makes the harder days go by faster. Sometimes all you need is to call your parents.

Culture Shocks

When I walked into my dorm building on move-in day, I was greeted by a tan, brunette guy with frosted tips, jeans, and flip-flops named Brad offering to help me with my boxes.

I honestly can’t tell you anything Brad and I talked about in the five minutes he helped move me in, but I can tell you about his jeans-and-flip-flops combination. I had never seen that in my life.

In the ensuing weeks, I was introduced to Guayaki’s Yerba Mate (Yerb) teas, surfboards locked up like bikes outside of classrooms, and a commendable amount of local vegan options. I was culture-shocked.

While I use “culture shock” loosely, as these are just a few quirky things I’ve noticed in California that I didn’t experience in Texas, the premise is the same. You’ll certainly encounter new food, products, and practices at UCSB, and I recommend you keep an open mind.

I’ve found a love for Yerbs and tofu, and I intend to start my surfing journey next quarter. Maybe I’ll even wear jeans and flip-flops like Brad.

Moving across the country (or one state over) can be scary, but UCSB is genuinely one of the most beautiful and welcoming places I’ve been. You might still encounter difficulties upon your arrival at campus, but I hope my tips make you feel more prepared. I look forward to seeing you around!