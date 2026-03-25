An On-Campus Etiquette Refresher Course 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello there, students new and old. Today I have taken it upon myself to educate you on the proper way to go about campus etiquette here at UCSB. It can get hard to remember some of these basic politeness tips amongst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, so I hope this list helps nudge you in the right direction, or helps you stay on course!

1. Wait until the end of class to pack up

This should be common sense! Yet, I am still straining to hear the last 30 seconds of what my teacher is saying at the end of class over a chorus of zippers being sealed and bags being shuffled. While one bag is not the most disruptive, it is the sheer amount of them all going at once that creates a volume that is disrespectful for your poor teacher who is just trying to finish their lecture. Trust me, if your professor is still trying to talk while people are packing their bags, it is probably important information! So remember to relax, wait one minute, and then leave.

2. Acknowledge someone you know when you pass them in public

Okay, I admit this one can be tricky. No one likes that feeling when you see someone you know and the other person doesn’t wave back to them or at least make eye contact. Both sides of this situation can be awkward. It is hard to put yourself out there! But, here’s the thing: it is so much nicer to go through life being someone that attempts to say hi to their acquaintances than someone who is too scared of a brief rejection. Be the bigger person! It is so much more fun.

3. Answer questions during section

I am that person who will be the only one with a hand raised to answer a TA’s question during a quiet section, so I personally ask you to step in and make sure to take the weight of responsibility off your peers by participating. Just one question a day can make the whole experience less awkward. Also, you are in section anyway, so why not embrace it? A talkative section is so much more fun and makes the time go by faster!

4. Recognize that the library is a collaborative space

We’ve all been there: you wake up early during midterms or finals season to secure a table on the fourth floor with two friends and slowly more people start to fill in. Ideally, it would be better to have a table with just your group so… maybe you don’t give out the most inviting vibes towards hopeful table-sharers. But the reality of this situation is, your group did pick a spot on one of the most popular floors of the library, and you don’t own it. In dire times such as midterms and finals weeks, be the bigger person and don’t be annoying about having to share your table. We are all in this together!

The theme here is to be respectful. It is polite to respect the teachers, friends, and peers in your life! Sometimes people think that they live in a bubble where their actions can’t impact others, but I do not think that is true. If every action has an effect, I urge you to make yours as positive as possible. You never know what someone is going through; therefore, remembering to treat people with kindness can never be a bad idea. We are all a part of something bigger by attending UCSB. Embrace it!