SOCKS! One word, five letters, easily my favorite accessory this time of year.

If I love any category of clothing, it’s accessories, from bangles to boots I am SO there, but something I think is horribly underrepresented is the magic of a good pair of socks. Boring outfit? Easy fix, fab socks! Cold, get some wool ones! Need just a little something extra? You guessed it…socks!

Now that the weather is warmer and it’s possible to wear shorts and skirts again, but still cool enough that flip-flops aren’t the most practical, I wanted to share some of my favorite kinds and brands of socks for your next hike, girls’ night out, picnic, or literally whatever else that will make you excited to show them off. I think that after finals for those of us on the quarter system, and midterms for the semester girlies, we deserve to treat ourselves to a good pair of socks (or three) because why not invite joy and whimsy into our lives?

Out of my extensive collection, the socks that I get the most compliments on are my thick wool socks from Smartwool, a sustainable outdoorswear brand that I adore. Smartwool makes socks out of merino wool, meaning that not only are they super cute and the perfect cozy, sit by a fire vibe, but that also keep your feet super warm. I wear mine with my Doc Martens most of the time since they are marvelous at repelling blisters, but when I get the chance to go hiking or skiing they are the first ones I grab.

If you want to find the staple white sock of your dreams and maybe if Smartwool is a little outside of your budget, I also am a huge fan of Maggie’s organic cotton crew socks that make for the perfect scrunched vibe over tights with a skirt or some cute shorts. They are by far the best white socks I own and completely level up the game if you’re used to wearing tight Nike athletic socks. They are made from a super soft cotton weave that not only keeps your feet warm but is also super breathable and durable. I have been wearing the same three pais for going on two years now and I only notice a little bit of wear on the soles.

If you aren’t a crew girl and prefer a more tight-fitting and shorter sock, my all-time favorite places to get those are Aritzia and Gap. Both are ON TOP of their fun color game and constantly have cute colorways on rotation depending on the season, as well as a ton of sales! So many that I have never bought from either place at full price and always restock on my favorites that I wear into the ground.

Also from Aritzia, for the perfectly scrunched sock to lounge around the house in and wear on days when your only goal is being comfy and a little cute, I have bought three pairs so far of the Wilfred scrunch sock. It is the most comfy, loungey, fabulous thing ever, and also looks so cute with a pair of Birkenstocks or just if you’re in your PJs.

Last but not least, for those of us who adore a tight moment, I get all of mine from Calzendonia, where they have a three-for $20 deal that is the best that I have ever found. Not only are their tights not super expensive, but they also last way longer than any others that I have bought, even those that claim to be good for multiple wears. I have counted maybe three runs overall in the time that I have been wearing them, and typically they last me a good four or five uses before I have to get rid of them.

Be it tights, socks, leg warmers, a onesie, or whatever else floats your boat, I am declaring that spring is the season of sock appreciation. Too long have these fabulous additions to any outfit gone underappreciated, because why not make it fun? Why not be fabulous? Why not wear awesome socks?