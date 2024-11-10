A Guide To Surviving UCSB Without A Bike

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You can’t spell UCSB without Student Bikers. This University is most known for the popularity of transportation. However, it is not the only option for students and faculty here. For those who do not own a bike or for those who prefer walking or even commuting in a different style, life can still be manageable with a bit of planning and getting used to.

Gaucho Back: The Campus Layout

UCSB’s campus is a compacted beach on the side of a cliff next to the gorgeous Pacific Ocean. However, this means this campus is very walkable and easy to familiarize once you are here for a year or even two. The best way to formalize yourself with this campus is by watching for key landmarks to pre-plan routes around campus.

To make it easier, this campus is easy to break down into thirds. First is a category called Core Campus, and second is Oceanfront, and the third is a UCSB girl’s favorite place, Isla Vista.

Core Campus — Your Academic Hub

Think of this as the heart of UCSB’s campus. In this core, you will find the key features of this campus, like Stroke Tower, the Library, UCEN, and HSSB. Memorizing where these are will help you with making a walking route to your classes every quarter. It will get easier with time, but you will survive walking for an extra 15 – 30 minutes.

Need a map? link to UCSB map

Coastal Girl Dreams Come True

Living on the coast is different for everyone. But the more time you live in a town that constantly feels like a simulation with picture-perfect ocean views, constant beach access, and cutesy small-town vibes away from the main city of Santa Barbara.

Live near the High Five, Manzi, San Raf? You are just a 10 – 15 minute walk from campus, your classes, and even the beach.

Feeling that stress from class already? Take a hot girl walk along the beautiful (yet smelly) walk around the Lagoon to Depressions Beach and then take a left to hike up to Campus Point.

The more you live here especially if you are a first year in the dorms, you will notice sunset strolls and the beach is your new best friend.

Isla Vista — A Small College Town Popping Since the 60s

Only a six minute walk from Stroke Tower!

It is mostly a flat walk with a tiny incline, perfect for a small stroll for coffee or heading to class. But remember that IV is old and has uneven sidewalks. This means that accessibility can be limited and tripping is a hazard.

Walking around Pardall and onto El Colegio is easy, however, consider other factors like weather, time of day, and how much you are carrying.

The UCSB bus runs frequently to IV but beware — the wait times can vary from 30-60 minutes.

Is UCSB Hop On, Hop Off, Friendly?

Students here at UCSB get “free” public transportation from MTD (Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District) while they are enrolled in the class. Which you can use to get around Campus, to Santa Catalina, Isla Vista, and even to Santa Barbara. This bus system has multiple routes that connect at various points; however, they are slow and unreliable when it comes to time. The best advice for public transportation is to arrive early because most of the time, these buses are late. This means yes, you should take them to get to class or wherever your endeavors take you, but you are at risk of being a few minutes late.

Here is a link to Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District for more information upon buses: https://sbmtd.gov/maps-schedules/

No wheels? feel the earth under your feet!

UCSB is highly one of the prettiest campuses in California. This means embracing the nature that you are surrounded with. Lace up your shoes and discover these hidden gems:

The Smelly Campus Lagoon: explore the wetlands and take in the amount of sunsets, animals, and greenery this side of campus has to offer

Campus Point: Take a hike to the top of this cliff to get a breathtaking panoramic oceanic view of the Pacific. Just imagine the cute Instagram-worthy photos waiting to happen!

Goleta Slough (Right on Campus): This is the perfect place to escape the campus for an hour or two. These walking and running trails are to be ranked easy, moderate, and difficult, offering beautiful lookout points and new opportunities to observe wildlife in their natural habitat.

Enjoy these alternatives to biking, and get out there Gauchos!