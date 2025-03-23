A Guide To Limiting Screen Time And Strengthening Your Friendships

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going to college and living away from my family for the first time has provided more than a handful of challenges, but through the strife, one thing has remained clear: my parents were right about a lot — far more than I gave them credit for while living under the same roof.

Cashews are a better snack than chips to tide me over from lunch to dinner; it’s beneficial to stop worrying about outcomes I can’t control, and maybe it is that damn phone causing all my problems.

While these are only a few of the ways the wisdom of my parents has proved helpful, they have drastically improved the quality of my life. If I had to pinpoint the single best thing they taught me, however, it would be to get off that (damn) phone and connect with the people around me.

The problem with limiting screen time with friends is that because so much of our entertainment comes from social media, movies, and TV shows, it’s difficult to come up with things to do that don’t involve a screen. Last summer, I challenged myself and my friends to avoid being screenagers while together.

What began as a simple goal to reduce screen time became much more than that—I got to know my friends better in just a few months than in the past four years.

This all sounds amazing, right? Limit screen time, get to know your friends better, make your parents happy… the list goes on. But how?

I used to fill awkward silences during hangouts by doom-scrolling through various platforms because my friends and I couldn’t think of anything to do, but after a summer of getting creative and rediscovering the joy of connecting with people and spending time outdoors, I’ve come up with a few ideas for your friend group.

I’m sure everyone used to own one of those “Would You Rather?” books, but when was the last time you asked someone a Would You Rather? question?

It may seem silly, but you can learn a lot about a person just by asking them to decide between two things. And the more bizarre the question, the better.

Here’s one example question just to get you started: Would you rather only eat neon-colored food for the next 30 days or have to use a different accent every time you speak in your next class?

Games you probably played in middle school like Hot Seat and 20 Questions offer similar benefits, as they provide great context to ask specific, often revealing questions. Maybe it’s time to bring them back.

If you’re struggling to think of questions, games like Cards Against Humanity and The Voting Game can help break the ice. That said, taking the time to create questions on your own can make the experience even more enjoyable. For those of you with more active friend groups, learning a new activity together can be a great way to bond. Basically, if you’ve never pickleballed, now is the time.

In all seriousness, I’d argue that activities like pickleball and spikeball can bring you even closer to your friends than simply asking questions, as they foster teamwork and create shared experiences.

Non-verbal communication might be an untapped skill that can deepen your friendships by building a connection beyond words — and the boost of endorphins doesn’t hurt either!

I hope you ask your friends more silly questions and learn new games together in the future, but at the end of the day, the greatest thing you can do is attempt to be more present with the people you love.

There will always be a time and place for rotting with your best friends in silence while you all mindlessly browse social media. Still, the most memorable moments often come when we put our screens down, step outside our comfort zones, and connect with the people who make life meaningful.