The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Spring quarter at UCSB is when Santa Barbara thrives. With over 300 days of sun in the year, tanning parties occur at any time of day, and Gauchos tend to delay going to class when the UV index is above 5. A great advantage to living in the American Riviera is the ability to tan so easily, and really soak in the Vitamin D that this sunny climate offers. But how do you embrace laying out in the sun like a Gaucho does? You need just 4 things to have the best experience soaking in the gorgeous golden rays of California: the perfect location, playlist, activity, and friends!

Year round, families and college students alike take advantage of the beautiful location and sunny weather, flocking to the beach in herds. It can be hard to find a spot to place your tan around so many people! If you’re looking for some new (or need to be reminded of the classic) Gaucho approved locations, listen up!

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

The lagoon cement overlook is often overlooked as a tanning location in IV! If you go on runs in Isla Vista, or like to watch the sunset at Campus Point, chances are you’ve run across this giant circle of cement at the top of the lagoon path. Removed from campus, you are guaranteed peaceful solitude while you are laying out — besides the squawks of birds, the crashing of waves, and the sound of the occasional runner.

There are beautiful views of the ocean — on a clear day, all the way out to the Channel Islands — and you have relatively quick access to Depressions Beach if you need to hop in the water and cool down. It’s easy to lose track of time in this stunning spot, but try and keep in mind how long you’re out in the sun — and when the last time you applied sunscreen was, as there is very little shade here! Surfrider Foundation has an excellent guide to reef friendly sunscreens you should be reapplying liberally, so we can keep the marine life in SB thriving, and skin damage to a minimum.

Popular among undergrads living in the residence halls is San Mig Lawn, between the back of San Nicholas and San Miguel. It has super soft, well kept grass for tanning. Whether you’re in the shade of a Eucalyptus tree or on the lawn gazing at the ducks in the Lagoon, this is an excellent spot to catch some rays during a well deserved study break. You can choose to lay out in the full sun, or multitask by breaking a sweat and tanning while playing volleyball with friends in the sand courts.

Devs, or Devereux Beach, is another classic spot for Gauchos. On the far, quiet end of 68 block on Del Playa, Devs is a beautiful spot for a surf, quick ocean dip, tan, or even a run! The wildflowers and grass on the bluffs offer the perfect natural bed to lay on, and of course there is sand speckled with dry spots to tan on too. Laying on the bluffs (a safe distance away from the edge!), gives you a picturesque view of local surfers, and the opportunity to run into a few cute puppies people are walking. If you go during low tide, I recommend tidepooling and collecting a couple unique shells, as there is an abundance around the beaches of Isla Vista.

While not in Isla Vista, Ledbetter Beach is a quick 25 minute bus ride into Santa Barbara, and provides a lovely break from seeing your classmates at the beach, as well as one of the most centrally located spots in Santa Barbara. This sandy beach is long and sprawling, and is a great place to people watch while laying out. If DLG is no longer cutting it, and you decide you want some yummy food during a break from the sun, both the Funk Zone and Stearns Wharf are a six-to-seven minute bike ride away from Ledbetter, providing popular restaurants among Santa Barbara locals and tourists alike.

Original photo by Skyler Stand

Okay, now that you’re caught up on some Gaucho-certified tanning spots, what do you even do when you’re laying out in the sun? A popular complaint about tanning is that it’s boring. I can understand — you’re stuck on the ground, it’s hot, you’re sweaty and sticky, and can’t really scroll on TikTok because it’s too bright outside. But, in my opinion (as someone who’s lived close to the beach a majority of my life), if you’re stuck in this mindset you’re not doing right! Put on a great playlist, try to knock out some assigned readings (or take a break and read a fun book!), and catch your friends up on the latest look your lecture crush gave you. In the blink of an eye, the sun will be setting over IV, and you’ll bike home to shower and see the reward of your hours in the sun manifest in the form of a crispy tan line. If you follow this guide, you’ll wake up and want to do it all over again!

We are so lucky to be living in a beautiful climate like the one that Santa Barbara offers, where a work hard, play hard culture thrives. In a few years, we’ll all look back on our time in IV and appreciate the moments spent in such a unique environment with the best of friends. So right now, make the most of your college experience as a Gaucho! Take advantage of the unique environment that IV offers, and spend some time in the sun loosening up.